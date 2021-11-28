Sooriya Newsletter | 28th Nov 2021
November 28, 1968
Sooriya label was established and the first two contracts signed with “The Moonstones”.
The Moonstones was the first band to record on the newly established Sooriya label. The group was introduced to Gerald by his son Netaji, whose friend Mangala was a member of the band.
Sooriya’s first release “More Hits by The Moonstones” bearing catalogue number CHB001 went on to become an instant hit.
The album included four songs: Kalu Mama, Rosa Male, Goyam Kapanawa and Ramani.
The second song “Rosa Male” is a melodious conversation between a bee and a child inspired by how a bee sucks nectar from the roses.
Let’s now listen to the original recording of “Rosa Male” Song