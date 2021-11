‘What a wonderful world’! – SUNG BY THE well, THE MATURE & MELLOW WITH THE YOUNG & LIVELY

Two singers, over sixty years apart in age, combine to sing this timeless song! Listen to Sir Thomas John Woodward (81), better known to us as Tom Jones and Ruti Olajugbagbe (22). This young and talented English singer/songwriter won the 7th Series of The Voice U.K.