Young Ipswich student ‘wants to make a difference’ to the lives of struggling families overseas-by Gemma Mitchell

Vibhash Gunasene, a Year 10 student at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, was moved to act after witnessing poverty during family visits to his parents’ homeland of Sri Lanka.

In 2013 Vibhash established – with the help of his mother, Lavangi Gunasene – the Vibhash Ravi Trust Fund, which has since brought in £5,000.

The money is used to buy books and stationery, as well as pumps for villages, so schoolchildren need no longer spend long hours travelling to collect water.

Vibhash Gunasene with his book of poems. Picture: St Josephs College – Credit: St Josephs College

A current project aims to extend the small home of a disabled child so he can manoeuvre his wheelchair more easily.