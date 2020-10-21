“Our World is such a small place” – By Des Kelly

“DILEEPA PODI PUTHU”

Lyrics & Music:- Clarence Wijewardena

“Cover Version”- Lohan Samaratunga

How many times have we heard this phrase ?. This is a very special Sri Lankan song, composed by the late, great Clarence Wijewardena to portray the loving relationship between Father & Son, and now, many years later, what I think is a beautiful “cover” version of this song,done by Lohan Samaratunga, for his Dad, Kirthi, is a video that I felt would be appreciated by all our eLanka members & readers around the World.

What was even more surprising to me, is that Kirthi Samaratunga is the Son of a certain Lieut.Comdr. Samaratunga of the Royal Ceylon Navy during the 1950 era, that I served under, so now, here am I, nearly 60 years later listening to his grandson singing on you-tube. I repeat, it is a small World, isn’t it ?.









The present Samaratunga family are still resident in Sri Lanka & I was happy to link up with Kirthi on Facebook, but after I saw the video I am introducing right now, I felt that this performance deserved all the publicity that it could get. The Samaratungas are a Godfearing united family that I feel privileged to know, and after our good viewers see this video, I feel sure that they would agree with me.

My message to all Sri Lankans out there, do become a member of eLanka.

It costs nothing to join the friendliest, best website in Australia, now circulating around the World. Our Managing Director Neil Jayasekera will be happy to have you on-board.

Now, please enjoy the video we have for you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.







