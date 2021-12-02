Phillipines Govt organizes training on Tourism Services and Hospitality Management for Lankans

A virtual capacity building programme on tourism services and hospitality management for 32 Sri Lankan stakeholders was held in Manila recently.

The programme was conducted by the Department of the Foreign Affairs – Technical Cooperation Council of the Philippines (DFA-TCCP), in cooperation with De La Salle College of Saint Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management (DLS-CSB SHRIM) and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Manila.

The five-day training course comprised synchronous virtual lectures, discussions, case analyses, presentations, demonstrations, etc., focusing on hotel management, customer service and guest relations, tourism sustainability management, and crisis management.

Resource speakers and subject matter experts from the faculty roster of DLS-CSB SHRIM facilitated the training modules.

DFA-TCCP Director General Lilybeth Deapera, in her opening remarks, mentioned that the course is the second stage of their agency’s technical assistance programme for Sri Lanka based on their needs assessment visit in the country in 2019. The programme was supposed to be held with a delegation of Sri Lankan stakeholders in the Philippines for in-country training. However, the current restrictions impeded the visit.

Subsequently, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Philippines Shobini Gunasekera extended her appreciation to the DFA-TCCP and DLS-CSB SHRIM as well as relevant line agencies from Sri Lanka such as SLTPB and SLTDA for working hand in hand in this endeavour as both countries aim to share its experiences, expertise, and best practices for mutual benefit

She also highlighted the importance of capacitating stakeholders in advocating a seamless tourism recovery considering the industry’s importance as a major economic activity for renowned tourism destinations like Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

Philippine Ambassador to Bangladesh Alan Deniega and Vice Chancellor of Academics of DLS-CSB Angelo Marco U. Lacson also gave their message of support to the activity.

A virtual graduation ceremony concluded the training programme.

The Technical Assistance Programme is a South-South cooperation initiative of the DFA-TCCP aiming to provide technical assistance to developing countries in Asia and the Pacific in areas where the Philippines has developed expertise. The series of activities conducted by DFA-TCCP including the above are in line with the mutual goal of enhancing bilateral cooperation on account of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.