PIMARN SRI LANKAN & THAI RESTAURANT BY TREK – Sundown Sunday Buffet – 3rd July 2022

What a great evening indeed! VIVO band was simply superb. A variety of English & Sinhala pop as well as some nostalgic Baila songs were covered superbly by the VIVO band. Sam Trek the owner of Pimarn Sri Lankan & Thai Restaurant in Castle Hill also joined in on the fun with a superb solo song. The photos below justify the great food offered in the buffet set in a brilliant atmosphere! All in all the Sundown Buffet was a huge success! Same Trek and staff thanked all present, and we all look forward to the next Sun down event at the Pimarn Sri Lankan & Thai Restaurant in Castle Hill.