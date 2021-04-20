Poetry (Author/Poet unknown), unfortunately – By Des Kelly

I am not sure if Gerald Vandergert (another good Dutch-Burgher-bugger) wrote this poem, and even if he is still alive, as I write this, but this poem would get a laugh, even from people who have just passed on.

I think, however, that the title should be “To Whom It May Concern”, and you could post it on eLanka, just for it’s comedy content. My Michelle & Doug were here when I read this poem to them, and they nearly fell out of their chairs, laughing. We NEED this type of poetry on eLanka, to show the world how efficient we are, in showcasing true talent. Best regards. Des.

By Des Kelly

Editor-In-Chief eLanka

Poem – To all my loved ones.

My darling, my lover, my beautiful wife,_

_Marrying you messed up my life._

_I see your face when I am dreaming,_

_That’s why I always wake up screaming._

_Kind, intelligent, loving and hot;_

_This describes everything you are not._

_I love your smile, your face and your eyes,_

_Damn, I’m good at telling lies!_

_My feelings for you, no words can tell,_

_Except for maybe ‘Go to hell.’_

_What inspired this amazing rhyme?_

_A bottle of Feni, little Salt n Lime !_

