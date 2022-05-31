Poson Full Moon Poya – By Rakith Senanayake

Source:Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – June 2022

Aside from the Vesak festival, the Poson Poya, scheduled annually in June, is the most celebrated full moon day for Buddhist devotees in Sri Lanka. It marks the arrival of Arahant Mahinda Thero from India with the noble teachings of the Gautama Buddha, and commemorates the beginning of the spread of Buddhism in Sri Lanka. Having been passed on through the generations, the very essence of Buddhism is still there for everyone to freely understand and put into practice. Passing on these teachings without dilution and preserving the integrity of them for future generations is our duty

At the core of Buddhism is the exploration of human suffering (Dukkha), its origin (Samudāya), cessation (Nirodha) and the path out of suffering (Magga, as outlined in the Eightfold Path) through the Four Noble Truths. Attempting to gain at least a rudimentary understanding of these concepts, and other Buddhist teachings, provide us lay people a foundation to view life and navigate its challenges in a pragmatic manner. Although this exploration must occur from within us, the path that we need to follow is already there and has been for more than 2500 years.

Poson Poya is also a time when widespread generosity is practiced among Sri Lankans. From the main cities to the regional areas, Poson Poya in Sri Lanka is filled with almsgiving stalls known as ‘Dansal’, established to provide free food to anyone who needs a meal. It is a time when one’s ethnicity, religion, class or any other social status makes no

difference, only that one human being is simply helping another, without expectation or reward. Such an extensive level of kindness has the effect of bringing peace and unifying the masses, a virtue that has become much needed in a world currently filled with heightened tension and unrest.

Rakith Senanayake

Rakith works in economic forecasting for the Queensland Government, and is a

keen follower of cricket and tennis.