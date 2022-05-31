The Enchanting Gypsies of Sri Lanka – by Randika Jayakody & Jerome Perera

Source: Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – June 2022

From the iconic nomads of Mongolia to the effervescent Romani of Europe and India, the famous Travellers of the

British Isles to the resolute Sami reindeer herders, nomadic communities are ubiquitous. These communities are identified by their fierce independence and their unquenchable drive to remain mobile.

Amongst these iconic global nomadic communities is our very own community of gypsies, the Telugu or Ahikuntaka people. Thought to be descendants of ancient Indian nomadic communities, the Telugu live throughout the island and are often renowned for their ornate and colourful clothing. As the community has often reported wishing to be known as “Telugu”, I will continue to use this term hereafter.

Readers who have lived in Sri Lanka may recall interactions with fortune tellers or snake charmers, which are amongst the most common professions the Telugu community engages in. Readers may also recall brightly dressed communities brandishing peacock feathers indicating their capacity to read fortunes. These memories were likely of the gypsy community of Sri Lanka.

The Telugu use a language that is rarely acknowledged in Sri Lanka’s linguistic landscape. They speak the musical language of Telugu, which is an ancient language originating in the South East of the Indian mainland, and one of the six classical languages of India.

The Telugu practice spirituality unique to their communities, worshipping deities such as Kanna Sami, Angate Sami, Madu Meniyo who are thought to assist the community with health, wealth, and security. The communities interact with their deities via a range of offerings and figurines.

The Telugu community of Sri Lanka have developed a democratic and intriguing method of conflict resolution which integrates the input of various elders as well as the will of the majority into decisions. Combined with their rich repertoire of herbal remedies, these practices depict a sophisticated culture. An important part of nomadic life is the ease of moving, and the Telugu are often associated with their characteristic huts made of Palmyra leaf, which are both mobile and easy to erect, whilst being ecologically responsible. It is also important to recognise the nomadic spirit that is a uniting factor amongst gypsy communities worldwide. This desire to move is often difficult to comprehend for many communities of Sri Lanka who prefer a settled life.

Accordingly, among the challenges faced by this vibrant and colourful community is the strong pressure to settle and assimilate into mainstream society. As one Telugu elder reports, “Us elders are saddened by the loss of culture we witness”. Sri Lanka is a multicultural country and communities such as the Telugu deserve the respect and recognition for their unique contributions to Lankan society. To this extent, it is important to support and preserve the rights of the Telugu to preserve their history whilst embracing their right to selfdetermination and nomadism.

