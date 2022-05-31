Stories Behind Names of Places in Sri Lanka ULHITIYAWA – By Dr. Nimal Sedera

Source: Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – June 2022

Ulhitiyawa is a famous village situated in Mahiyanganaya. Ulhitiyawa became famous with the commencement of the Mahaweli Ganga development project for it was a key launching point of the programme

The formation of the name of this village is also linked to a story of Sinhala Kings. There lived a petty officer appointed by the state to attend to the needs of the people of this area. Instead of helping the people he was extremely rude to the people abusing his powers. The people were very angry with him. Suddenly, this person fell badly ill and needed the help of the people of the village for his existence. People were in some ways were happy of his sickness and thought that it was the curse of nature for his pride.

However, the people gradually began to help him in sympathy, but they were condemning him for his past deeds. The man began to pretend repenting on his past deeds. When this man was nearing his death he made a unique request from the people of the village.

“When I die, I wish my body stays peacefully by the roadside. Please pierce my dead body with a sharp pole and let it hang by the roadside enjoying the natural breeze of the village I lived with you people.”

As this was his last request the people performed his last request after his death and his dead body was hanging on a pole by the roadside. The same day the Kandyan King happen to cross the village with soldiers on some mission.

He was shocked to see a man being hung by the roadside and was very angry as only the King could order such punishment. The angry King ordered that all the grownup males of the village be killed placing them in the similar manner for violating the law of the land acting above the King.

The people then realized that it was a trick of the petty officer to take revenge from those who criticized him when he was sick.” ULE HITIYA GAMA” over time became “ULHITIYAWA”

Dr. Nimal Sedera

Dr. Sedera is a journalist, poet, motivational speaker and an

author of over 70 books