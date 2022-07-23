President vows tough line against troublemakers

Source:Dailynews

President Ranil Wickremesinghe vowed to take tough action against anyone resorting to what he called the undemocratic means that led to his predecessor’s ouster. Wickremesinghe said he will not bow to violence after winning a Parliamentary vote to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned last week.

“If you try to topple the government, occupy the President’s Office and the Prime Minister’s Office, that is not democracy, it is against the law,” Wickremesinghe said.

“We will deal with them firmly according to the law. We will not allow a minority of protesters to suppress the aspirations of the silent majority clamouring for a change in the political system.” Shortly after his election, he met with elite police and army units guarding the Parliament to thank them for defending key state symbols, his office said. “I am not a friend of the Rajapaksas,” he told reporters at the Gangaramaya temple. “I am a friend of the people.” The new leader earlier invited all political parties in Parliament to join him in addressing the country’s unprecedented economic crisis that has led to severe shortages of essentials such as food, fuel, and medicines. (AFP)