President’s Message

How time has flown! It was only the other day we were planning the functions for the year and now Christmas and New year are slowly creeping up on us. We are now planning a new set of events and Get-togethers’ s for 2019. If you or your friends have any good thoughts for Functions to benefit your Club, we will be delighted to hear from you, try and send these details to the committee by 31st December 2018. All your ideas are welcome, do not delay.

For your information the 50th Golden Anniversary celebrations are moving along to a beautiful crescendo, under the Stewardship of Gerard. More people are joining the committee, it is a “good sign”, and many more have raised their hand to Assist.Gerard looks forward to receiving your help, as the committee wishes to make this an excellent Event, which will be well remembered by all.

Some early news to inform you that the AGM for 2019 will be held in the first week of March 2019. We would like to have many nominations, from new members, as this is your Club. Please forget the grievances, that you may have had with the Club if any,and vote in a good committee for the year 2019.

This Silver Scene just published has all the news and details of all the functions and events for the rest of 2018. The Committee and I are looking forward to seeing and meeting you and your families, at the Golden Years’ Party, Santa’s party for Children, Carols and our Gala Event-New Year’s Eve Ball.

This is the last issue of Silver Scene, for the year 2018 so I have taken the liberty of thanking each of you for celebrating all our past events and joining in the future functions.

The Committee and I wish you a very Blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Best regards,

Davenal