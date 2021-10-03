Ratnayake now Sri Lanka A team coach-BY TB RAHAMAN
Rumesh Ratnayake
Source:Sundayobserver
Rumesh Ratnayake the former Sri Lanka fast bowler, head coach and bowling coach has now been appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lanka second sting A team.
He will take over the team in preparation for their series against Pakistan A that is scheduled to begin on October 28. Prior to this Ratnayake coached the Sri Lanka A team on two occasions.
He is currently working as a fast bowling coach at the Sri Lanka Cricket Centre of Excellence established at the Premadasa Stadium.
The Pakistan A team will arrive on October 21 and will play two four day matches and three one dayers during their tour.
The four-day matches are scheduled to be played in Pallekele and the venues for the ODIs are yet to be announced.
Match schedule:
First four day match – October 28 to 31 – at Pallekele
Second four day match – November 4 to 7 – at Pallekele
First ODI – November 10
Second ODI – November 12
Third ODI – November 15