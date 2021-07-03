Rena Henderling’s Fund Raiser for FSOQ Beds Appeal- by Jayantha Pathikirikorale

Rena with the Appreciation Plaque presented to her

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – July 2021

Rena and Jeremy Henderling’s function on 27 June 2021 with a hopper lunch menu including beer, wine and spirits, for 50 guests and 10 helpers, donating all proceeds to the FSOQ beds appeal was a great success. As at today the total proceeds to the beds appeal stands at $41,000.00, which includes the money received from Rena’s fundraiser.

Total proceeds to the FSOQ from this fundraiser was $3450.00. exceeding Rena’s target by $450.00. There were other doners who contributed to Rena for the hopper lady, hall hire, tablecloths, seat covers and for some Raffle prizes.



It is worth mentioning that the last function by Rena for the FSOQ was for the Victims of the Easter Bomb appeal, $4060.00 collected from a lunch hosted by Mrs Rena Henderling and Mrs Susan Fahir on Sunday, 14th July 2019 for 35 guests. There were many who contributed to gifts for a raffle and donating money on this occasion. The total amount of $13,060.00 was forwarded to Foundation of Goodness by FSOQ. $9000.00 donated by our well-wishers and $4060.00 donated by Rena Henderling for supporting those affected from the bomb blast at the Zion Church in Batticaloa. Sri Lanka. Rena and Jeremy’s support through the years has been greatly influential in accomplishing our goals at the FSOQ.

Jayantha Pathikirikorale

Committee Member FSOQ