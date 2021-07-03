Stories Behind Names of Places in Sri Lanka: How Galahitiyawa got its Name- by Dr. Nimal Sedera

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – July 2021

Galahitiyawa, is a village in the Western Province of Sri Lanka. It is famous today because of the education center Galahitiyawa Central College.

How this name came to use has a beautiful story. It was the time that there were no motor cars in the world. Our main way of carrying goods to places was the bullock cart. To ensure security bullock carts got together and went on the gravel roads as a team. This was called “gel saathuwa”

The country was not thickly populated like today and moving as a team had many advantages. They normally travelled a distance of about twelve miles a day and rested overnight and moved on. As a result of this practice, small business places came up in places where the cartmen rested.

The cartmen had the practice of seeking the help of gods in the area they entered. In Godakawela, there was a small place where the cartmen as a practice prayed to the local deity specially for their protection.

One day there was a young arrogant cartman who did not want to go to the deity and pray and continued the journey. He argued with the others and moved on. As he passed the place of worship the bulls refused to move and the cart was stuck as if the load became heavy to be pulled. The young cartman tried his best to move forward but he failed. He was in tears and pleaded to the deity to forgive him. The refined Sinhala word for the cart is “ග ප”,ි“හිටිෙ” means “Stopped”. The place where the cart was stuck became “Galahitiyawa” . What a meaningful name?

Dr. Nimal Sedera

Dr. Nimal Sedera is a journalist, poet, motivational speaker and an

author of 70 books.