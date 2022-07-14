Round Island Lighthouse – beacon to daring seafarers – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Located on top of a small rocky island in Round Island *Trincomalee in the outer harbor of *Trincomalee bay, Round Island Lighthouse also known as Trincomalee Lighthouse or Kevuliya Lighthouse is a round cylindrical masonry tower, 21meters high with a lantern and gallery. Entire lighthouse is painted in white color. The Lighthouse is accessible only by boat. Yet, the island and lighthouse are closed to the public. But visitors can see the lighthouse at a distance from *Marble Beach. The lighthouse is operated and maintained by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

In 2016, Round Island Lighthouse was renovated and the tower was repainted.

The light in Round Island Lighthouse is fixed and can be seen for 16 kilometers (10 miles). The lighthouse on the Island was constructed in 1863 and has a focal plane 21 meters (61 feet) and signals three flashes every 15 seconds, either white or red depending on direction. One of the white sectors of the Lighthouse marks the proper line of entrance to the harbor.

Round Island Lighthouse is an offshore lighthouse constructed in 1863 during the British Colonial Era. The white tower stands out above green foliage of the small island.

The Lighthouse was one of the navigational aids for ships reaching the *Trincomalee Harbor during the British Colonial era. At present, the lighthouse is not operated.

Originally, the light at Round Island Lighthouse had been a red light. In 1864, it has been changed to white.

The significance of lighthouses as an aid for maritime navigation dates to the periods of ancient Romans and Greeks. As beacons of light, lighthouses provide guidance for safe passage to sailors as well as protect their lives and the adjacent land. Lighthouses are towers designed to emit light from a signal fire or a system of lamps and lenses utilized as an aid to vessels to mark dangerous coastlines, hazardous shoals and reefs and also provide safe entries to ports and harbors. At present, the number of operational lighthouses as well as other physical beacons are redundant by modern electronic navigational aids and radio beacons. At present, lighthouses are popular tourist attractions and the public can access some lighthouses.

Some lighthouses are popular tourist attractions. According to Amateur Radio Lighthouse Society (ARLHS), there are 25 lighthouses in Sri Lanka of which 14 are active lighthouses. Most of these lighthouses are under the control of Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), whereas others are under the control of Sri Lanka Navy.

Distance from Trincomalee – approximately 15 kilometers

Directions: From Trincomalee, travel approximately 15 kilometers along Trincomalee Road up to *Koddiyar Bay and take a boat from there to reach the Round Island Lighthouse. As it is not opened for the public, visitors can view it at a distance from the Koddiyar Bay or Marble Beach.

