A FATHER, SENIOR, MENTOR AND GREAT FRIEND- by Lydia Goonetilleka Jayamanna

Source:Dailymirror

“There is a meaning to death only if you have lived a meaningful life”

True to his own words my dearest father-in-law did indeed live a meaning-FULL life; a life worth celebrating.

To me he was a father, learned senior and mentor but most of all he was my good friend and partner in laughter and mischief. He embraced me as his daughter and junior and made me feel right at home from the first day we met.

Nihal Jayamanne PC, a larger than life personality humble enough to acknowledge every single person in the room. Always the life of the party, he showed us how to stay young. I don’t think there was ever a day in his life where he did not make someone laugh. He showed us what endurance, strength, commitment, faith and courage really was in the way he faced life’s greatest challenges. He showed us how to find beauty in the little things in life whether it be an orchid in bloom or the waves crashing against the shore. Loving, kind, generous and compassionate, a heart of gold that can never be replaced; he was truly a special human being.



I am ever so thankful for the loving, nurturing and happy home in which my husband was raised. “You cannot be in safer hands than in the care of my son Tilanka” is what my dear father-in-law said to me which holds true to this day. It has been an absolute joy to be a part of his most precious family, which is everything to me.