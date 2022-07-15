Good News From Jayam July 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

The “Hollywood” sign was lit up to Celebrate the First Day of Summer

High-Level US Delegation Visits Sri Lanka

The United States has agreed to provide technical assistance for fiscal management in Sri Lanka. This was conveyed by the visiting US State Department Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Kelly Keiderling, during a discussion with Prime Minister .The US Diplomatic Group also stated its support for the ongoing talks between the Government of Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund.Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Asia in the United States Robert Kaproth and US Ambassador in Sri Lanka Julie Chung (above) also participated in the discussion.

Mahinda Samarasinghe Meets Joe Biden

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States of America Mahinda Samarasinghe met US President Joe Biden at the White House Oval Office. During the meeting recently, Ambassador Samarasinghe briefed President Joe Biden on the current situation in Sri Lanka.

Jetwing Hotels Awarded by TripAdvisor in 2022 Travellers’ Choice

Jetwing Hotels announced that it has been recognized by TripAdvisor as a 2022 Travellers’ Choice award winner for seventeen of its hotels and villas across its portfolio, garnering the highest number of honours in Sri Lanka. Jetwing Colombo Seven, Jetwing Lake, Jetwing Lighthouse, Jetwing Jaffna, Jetwing Kandy Gallery, Jetwing Sea, Jetwing Lagoon, Jetwing St. Andrew’s, Jetwing Surf, Jetwing Vil Uyana, Jetwing Kaduruketha, Jetwing Yala, Jetwing Kurulubedda, Calamansi Cove Villas by Jetwing, Saman Villas, and Hotel J Unawatuna have all been recognized for their excellent service by TripAdvisor travellers.

Professor Asgi Fazleabas Recognized for Lifetime Achievement by Sri Lanka Foundation

Professor Asgerally Fazleabas is a student of St Thomas College, Gurutalawa and Mt Lavinia, Sri Lanka. He received his initial diploma in Agriculture at the Aquinas University College in Colombo, Sri Lanka and earned his Bachelor of Science at the California State University in Fresno, California, then after received his Master of Science, Dairy Science and Reproductive Physiology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Professor Fazleabas will be

awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sri Lanka Foundation Awards Ceremony at the Biltmore Hotel on November 13th 2022.

Listen to Interesting Presentation by Professor Asgi Fazleabas

Human Rights Council President Appoints Radhika Coomaraswamy of Sri Lanka to Serve on Ethiopia Rights Body

GENEVA – The President of the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Federico Villegas (Argentina), announced the appointment of Radhika Coomaraswamy of Sri Lanka to serve as a member of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia. Ms. Coomaraswamy will join Kaari Betty Murungi of Kenya (chair) and Steven Ratner of the United States of America, who were appointed to serve on the human rights investigative body. Ms. Coomaraswamy brings to this position years of experience as a human rights lawyer, expert and advocate having served in various positions in her country and in the international arena. She has held several prior roles, including as a member of the Human Rights Council-created Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar from 2017 to 2019 and as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict from 2006 to 2012.

Extraordinary’ Colombo crowd reception has Aussies stunned | Sri Lanka v Australia 2022

“Sri Lankan Fans Take a Bow” By S. Skandakumar

The recent support and solidarity of our cricket fans throughout the T20 and One Day series, that inspired our youthful national team to great heights may well go down in history as unprecedented. The fact that it came at the most challenging time ever in their own personal lives spoke volumes for their love for the game and our talented youth.

Their sincere acknowledgement of the role of Australia in the advancement of our cricket since attaining Test status in 1982, reflected a nation’s gratitude. As we struggle out of the worst-ever economic crisis experienced since Independence, let us together usher in a new era, and embrace the values that have made Australia the nation it is, through equality, mutual respect, and the rigid application of the Rule of Law where no one is above it.

May God bless our beautiful country and all her people.

The writer was the Assistant Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket in 1982-1988, Secretary in 1989-1992, Vice Chairman

/Secretary First Interim Committee in 1999-2000, and

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Australia in 2015-2019.

Chirashri Kariyakarawana

Graduates From UC Davis

Chirashri Kariyakarawana received her MBA (Masters of Business Administration) from UC Davis Graduate School of Management on June 11th, 2022. Here with parents Sujeewa and Sangeetha Kariyakarawana.

Chirashri with Uncle and Aunt. Sangeetha’s brother

Jeevaka Weerasinghe (Sri lanka cricketer) and Sister in law

Sharmel Weerasinghe.

Wedding Bells for Aritha Wickramasinghe and Dave Hunter in London, England

On the 18th of June 2022, Aritha Wickramasinghe, son of Shirley and Renuka Wickramasinghe, married his long-time partner Dave Hunter, son of Edmund and Mary Hunter, at London’s prestigious St. George’s Church in Mayfair. Aritha is an award-winning International Finance Lawyer and a Human Rights Activist. Dave is a Civil Engineer and specialist in yacht and ocean-based tourism.

President and Committee of the Sri Lanka America Association of Southern California (SLAASC) Meeting

Miss Sri Lanka New York 2022

Shayleena Wijerathna Petite Teen California 2022

Fourteen year old Shayleena Wijerathna of Corona, Ca. has been crowned “Petite Teen California 2022.” She will be representing California at the nationals in Wisconsin in August 2022. Her platform is Autism Awareness- What makes you different is what makes you beautiful. She is a freshman and scholar at Santiago High School in Corona, CA. she is an aspiring teen commercial model/actress. She is being represented by Dreamscope Entertainment and Manikin Talent Agency. Shayleena is the daughter of Ronika Wijerathna and grand daughter of the late Romanie Abeysinghe.

Making their debut performance with ‘Aranga Pravesam’

Namrutha Prabagaran, Hamshitha Prabagaran and Harshini Aravind will make their debut performance ‘Aranga Pravesam’ under the direction of their guru, Kalasuri Smt. Vasugi Jegatheeswaran on July 30 at the New Kathiresan Hall, Bambalapitiya. The chief guest of this event will be Dr. Jeyanthy Yogharajah, founder/ Artistic Director of Salangai Narthanalaya Academy of Fine Arts and Sasvatam UK. The guests of honour will be Sarah Philipps, Principal, Colombo International School and Rev. Sr. Ranjanie Silva, Principal, Holy Family Convent, Bambalapitiya.The performance is choreographed and directed by Smt. Vasugi Jegatheeswaran accompanied by vocalist – Arunanthy Aruran, Mirudhangam – Mahendran Logendran, violin – Shanmuganathan Thibaharan, thaala tharangam – Ratnam Ratnadurai and flute – Priyantha Dissanayake.

James Webb telescope reveals the universe as we’ve never seen it before

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory to be placed in orbit, has revealed the “deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe” ever taken, going back 13 billion years, NASA said. At first glance, the first image from NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope may not seem all that remarkable. But in reality, what appears to be tiny specks in space are actually galaxies — billions of years old. “If you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arms length, that is the part of the universe you are seeing — just one little speck of the universe,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said of the image.

Jayam’s Choice Elvis Presley – All Star Tribute

Iroshini Wijenayaka of Ideal Group represents Sri Lanka at the World Women Leadership Congress

Ideal Group Ltd. Group Marketing and Communications General Manager Iroshini Wijenayaka, was recently nominated as a Patron of the World Women Leadership Congress (WWLC), taking Sri Lanka to the international limelight, yet again. Based in Mumbai, WWLC, honors the strategic and influential role of women leaders and annually organises the ‘Women Leadership Awards’ to celebrate the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women leaders in the region.

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS – Official Trailer

Flight to Ceylon in 1950 with TWA

Jerusalema Dance Challenge -Best Performance- Sri Lanka Dance inspire

Animals and Humans Sharing a Deep Connection

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo July 8th. 2022

Sri Lanka needs your prayers. We at Kaleidoscope want you to be a part of our journey of positivity so each week, it’s about bringing a smile on your face. This week, it’s lots of chocolate, large water lilies, alligator weddings, market & economic news, chats about HIV & empowering women through SMEs and song.

Obituaries – Sad News

Miriam (Mimi) Jayamaha – Daughter of late Stanley and Laura Fonseka,​ wife of late Dr Cecil Jayamaha,​ sister of late Tony Fonseka,​ mother of Rohan,​ Sargari and Senal,​ mother-in-law of Nilmini,​ Harindra and Janice,​ grandmother of Nirosh,​ Ashane,​ Sheveen,​ Roshane,​ Roshani,​ Chanel and Shawn,​ passed away on 5th July 2022. A privave funeral was held according to her wishes on 6th July 2022.

Rita Kunaratnam (90) passed away in Melbourne, Australia. Wife of the late Dr Theagan Kunaratnam, mother of Renuka, Manjula and Ishan, mother-in-law of Mano and Cindi, grandmother of Crishan, Tasha, Kalin, Kayle, Eathan and Jack.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Pineapple Curry with Shrimp and Mussels

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut milk

2 tablespoons red curry paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

8 ounces jumbo shrimp, shelled

and deveined

1 pound mussels, cleaned and

beards removed

6 ounces fresh pineapple, finely crushed

or chopped

5 kaffir lime leaves, torn

2 red chillies, chopped and cilantro

leaves to garnish

Method

1.In a large saucepan, bring half the

coconut milk to a boil and heat,

stirring, until it separates.

2.Add the red curry paste and cook

until fragrant. Add the fish sauce

and sugar and continue to cook

for a few moments.

3.Stir in the rest of the coconut milk

and bring back to a boil. Add the

Jumbo shrimp,mussels, pineapple

and kaffir leaves.

4.Reheat until boiling and then simmer

for 3-5 minutes, until the shrimp are

cooked and the mussells have opened .

Remove any mussells that have not

opened and discard. Serve garnished

with red chillies and cilantro leaves.

Please email me with any questions you may have to

