Royal take honours in truncated drawn Battle of the Blues

Royal College players observe a moment during the 142nd Battle of the Blues against S. Thomas’

Royal College players observe a moment during the 142nd Battle of the Blues against S. Thomas’

Royal College took the honours in the 142nd Battle of the Blue against S. Thomas’ College which ended in a tame draw at the SSC ground yesterday.

However, S. Thomas’ retained the D. S. Senanayake Memorial Shield having won the match in 2019 led by Sithara Hapuhinna.

After one and half day’s play was lost because of a wet outfield in this three-day encounter, there was no chance of a result although Royal declared their first innings at 112 for four at tea on the final day.

Trailing by 23 runs after being bowled out for 89 in their first innings, the Thomians wiped out the deficit before bad light ended play after just 13 overs were bowled in the final session.

S. Thomas’ made 32 for one in their second essay recovering from an early hiccup when Romesh Mendis was bowled for a duck by Sonal Amarasekera in the second over. Skipper Shalin de Mel (20) and Anuk Palihawadena (12) hit a boundary apiece before play was called off at 3.50 p.m.

When play resumed after a delayed start at 12 noon yesterday, the Thomians continuing from their overnight total of 87 for 9 lasted just two overs.

Two wide-balls bowled by Sonal Amarasekera was the only addition to their total before last man Rajindu Tillekaratne was caught by Dasis Manchanayake off Kavindu Pathiratne’s fifth delivery.

Royal were given a brisk start by left-handed openers Sineth Jayawardena and Isiwara Dissanayake posting 40 runs off 63 balls. Their innings gathered momentum with the arrival of skipper Ahan Wickramasinghe sharing in a run-a-ball second wicket stand of 57 with Dissanayake who was castled by Rajindu Tillekaratne three short of a half century. Dissanayake’s top score of 47 off 65 balls contained four boundaries. Wickramasinghe struck two boundaries in his knock of 26 off 30 balls before being bowled by left arm pacer Yasiru Rodrigo who trapped Sadisha Rajapaksa leg before to finish with two for 32.