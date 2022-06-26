Rs. 800 ticket for schoolboy match

Source:Sundayobserver

School rugby followers could be in for a rude shock this season with ticket prices shooting up alarmingly.

In one of the opening matches on Friday, the lowest tickets were priced at Rs. 800 at Havelock Park where St. Joseph’s College hosted Kingswood College.

Asked why the price of tickets for a school match was high compared to previous years, an official of the Sri Lanka Schools Rugby Football Association said it was beyond their control. The schools rugby season, one of the most looked forward to events, commenced after a lapse of two years.