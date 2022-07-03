Rupa: A hero and legend-BY DENNIS DE ROSAYRO

Source:Sundayobserver

GH Rupasinghe could not have had a better debut when he represented the Matale HA at the first-ever National Hockey Championships in 1956 as a 17-year-old. The pint-sized Rupa as right half stunned the large and knowledgeable crowd with a superlative exhibition of both attacking and defensive hockey, enabling Matale to be joint champions with the favourites, Mercantile HA.

He continued to play at every Nationals until 1974, representing Government Services, Defence Services and Nationalised Services HAs with many victories on the way.

He joined the Burgher RC in 1960 and was a vital cog in many of their victories, captaining in 1970. In between, he joined the Army from 1962 to 67 where he also represented them as a scrum-half in rugby and boxing.

He had to wait until 1960, but what a wait to represent Ceylon versus the Indian Olympic team. Subsequently, he was the first choice for every Ceylon team until 1974 when he stepped down from the national scene.

Two Asian Games in 1962 and 1966 and against world champions Pakistan in 1962, stand out.

But I would like to revisit the match he played versus India at Galle Face Green in 1967, for the 1st Test of three.

Rupa’s normal position was the right half. This Indian team was studded with experienced Olympians of 1964 and budding ones eyed for the next Olympics in 1968.

Right extreme, Balbir Singh, a handsome six-footer was worldwide known as the ‘Flying Sheikh’. Rupa was asked by captain Freddie White, Asia’s best goalkeeper, to play as a left half, as he was an ambidextrous player, solely to closely mark India’s star and consistent goal scorer.

I have yet to witness a ‘David and Goliath’ encounter on a hockey field. Balbir sprinted like a thoroughbred but pint-sized Rupa stuck to him like a leech, frustrating Balbir no end. The half-time score was 0-0. Are we going to create history? White too was at his brilliant best.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, India scored from the left flank. The gutsy boxer from the Army continued to show great courage until Balbir extended his drive which struck Rupa on his elbow and forehead. Rupa dropped motionlessly and was carried out. Determined after 10 minutes, he returned to continue the battle and Balbir was cautious.

Rupa was hospitalised for some time with double vision.

This is Ceylon/Sri Lanka’s best-ever performance against any Indian team to date. Losing 0-1, Rupa could not play in the next two Tests which Ceylon lost 0-3 and 0-4, respectively.

He also served as a National selector in 1975 and as a neutral judge at tournaments held in Oman and Japan.

Indeed, a hero and a legend.

GH RUPASINGHE (born 1939)

Position: Left half

Clubs: Burgher RC, Matale, Defence, Government Services, Nationalised Services HA

1960 vs Indian Olympic team

1961 vs Indian Wanderers

1962 Asian Games, Djakarta

1962 vs Pakistan

1963 vs Madras HA

1964 vs Great Britain (2 Tests)1965 vs Indonesia (2 Tests)

1966 Tour of South and North India

1966 Asian Games, Bangkok

1967 vs India

1967 Tour of North India

1968 Tour of Lahore, Pakistan (pre-Olympic International Festival)

1968 vs Singapore (2 Tests)

1968 vs Malaysia

Don Bosco

Don Bosco was a very reliable right half with tons of energy. He played in the very first St Benedict’s College team of 1954 and soon after played for the champion teams of the Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club from 1955 to 1962.

When the Old Bens hockey team was formed in 1963, Don moved on and was one of the few experienced internationals, being a vital cog in many of their victories in the 60s.

He played for the Colombo HA at the first National Championships in 1956 and six others, captaining in 1968. Don was a vital link in many victories.

He was also a member of the famous Ceylon tour of North India in Jan/Feb 1960 and the 1962 Asian Games.

J. DON BOSCO (born 1937)

Position: Right Half

Clubs: Tamil Union, Old Bens SC and Colombo HA

1960 Tour of North India (Jan/Feb)

1962 Tour of Singapore and Malaysia

1962 Asian Games, Djakarta

Fastest left extreme

V Rajaratnam was the fastest left extreme throughout his career. At full speed and with deft stick work and ball control, he would from time to time mesmerise his opponents. He had to compete with the great Jayatissa who was just a shade better. On billiard-type surfaces, Jayatissa was the master, but on uneven ones, Raja would be preferred.

Raja played for the Tamil Union C&AC in the mid-50s to mid-60s when they secured many victories in tournaments conducted by the Colombo HA.

At the National Championships, he represented the Mercantile HA from 1959 to 1961, and from 1963 to 1966, when MHA won once and was runner-up on three occasions.

He was a member of the famous Ceylon’s tour of North India in Jan/Feb 1960, and the 1962 Asian Games.

V. RAJARATNAM

Position: Left extreme

Clubs: Tamil Union and Mercantile HA

1960 Tour of North India (Jan/Feb)

1960 Tour of Madras and Mysore (Dec)

1961 vs Indian Wanderers

1962 vs Indian Wanderers

1962 Asian Games, Djakarta

1964 vs Great Britain

Intelligent centre half

V Gunaratnam was one of the most outstanding players during his varsity days. As a very intelligent centre-half, he led the university team to their only final, being runners-up in the Pioneer Shield K/O tournament in 1957. After graduating he joined the Tamil Union C&AC and from 1958 to 1965 he contributed considerably to many championships.

He represented the Colombo and Government Services HA at the third and fifth National Championships, Colombo winning in 1960 and Government Services in 1961 and 1963. He captained the runner-up team in 1965.

His debut was against the Indian Olympic team in 1960 and ended his short but illustrious career against the world champions Pakistan in 1962 (2 Tests).

V GUNARATNAM

Positions: Left and centre half

Clubs: Tamil Union, Colombo, Government Services HA

1960 vs Indian Olympic team

1960 Tour of Madras and Mysore (Dec)

1960 vs New Zealand

1961 vs Indian Wanderers

1962 vs Pakistan (2 Tests)

Reserve goalkeeper

In the early sixties, M Farouk joined the Burgher RC and with much determination claimed the goalkeeper spot and figured in many finals and victories.

During his very short career, he achieved much, representing the Colombo HA at the 1961 and 1962 Nationals.

He went as a reserve goalkeeper for the 1962 Asian Games and ended his career against the world champions Pakistan in 1962.

M. FAROUK

Position: Goalkeeper

Clubs: Burgher RC and Colombo HA

1962 Tour of Singapore and Malaysia

1962 Asian Games, Djakarta

1962 vs Pakistan