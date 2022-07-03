LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – JUNE 2022

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2022

BOOKS.

1. “Mathak Sevanella”, Shadows of Memories, by L. Murugapoopathy, 2012 (Sinhala Publication)

(Donated by the Author, Morwell, Vic)

2. My Journey With The Commando Regiment by Lt Col. Sunil Peiris, 2021

(Donated by the Author, Colombo 7, Sri Lanka)

3. Volunteers From Ceylon, who served in the British & Commonwealth Forces During World War 1 & World War 2, compiled by Group Captain

Kumar Kirinde, 2022. (Donated by Group Captain Kumar Kirinde, Battaramulla, Sri Lanka)

(Items 2 & 3 collected by Stefan D’Silva and brought to Melbourne by Nalin Dassenaike, Chadstone, Vic)

4. St Peter’s College, Colombo, 100 Years of Virtue & Truth, 1922-2022 Published by St Peter’s College, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 2022)

(Donated by Keith Bennett, Noble Park, Vic)

MAGAZINES

NEWSLETTERS

1. Newsletter – Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Winter Edition, June 2022.

OTHERS

1. “Mawatha”, A Policy Document for a Free and Prosperous Sri Lanka, 2022.

2. The Travails of the CMS Kotte Mission in Multicultural Colombo (1882-1918), by Napolean Pathmanathan.

3. Management Lessons from Aragalaya by Vidusha Nathavitharana & Anton Thyalan, 2022.

4. A Crisis of the Post-War Sinhala nationalist state – few thoughts by Sunil Bastian, 2022.

5. Sri Lanka, Socioeconomic Crisis, ACAPS, June 10, 2022.

6. Kaputu Kaak Kaak Kaak, A Very Sri Lanka Struggle, A Guide for Activist Kids by Amal De Chickera & Deshan Tennekoon, 2022.