SANGEETH NIPUN SITHARA MADUSHANI ACCOMPLISHED VOCALIST, PRESENTER, EXAMINER OF MUSIC A GRADE SINGER IN SLBC AND SLRC DELIVERING MUSIC SPLENDOUR – by Sunil Thenabadu

Image Source : trendceylon

By the complex emotional process which is very much a conscious procedure is also automatic when it comes to naturally talented singers such as Sangeeth Nipun Sithara Madushani. It is a combination of signals from the nervous system that help to produce sophisticated musical notes and informative judgments on whether to apply a particular technique in measuring up its comparative and expressive value, all these within split seconds. One of the imperative distinctiveness of applying comparative philosophy and vocal creativity is to discriminate one ritual of music, specific styles, and techniques from other traditions of music and their parallel elegances, by not blending them all together,Sithara has trained herself to possess self-controlled breathing which is perhaps the most vital element in signing. She could with her grooming, effortlessly navigate over these constraints with supreme comfort to make her a excellent singer. .

Sangeeth Nipun Sithara Madushani Uduwana, is renowned lecturer, published author at UPFA,presenter,examiner,play back singer,A grade vocalist at SLBC and SLRC.musician, a resident of Piliyandala had her secondary education at the Piliyandala Central College from where she entered and graduated from the Visual and Performing Arts University with a First-Class degree in Performing Arts (Special) Music in year 2017.

Currently is a visiting lecturer at the department of North Indian of music for North Indian vocal subject at the same university. Also, is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Music. Sithara, successfully completed her ‘Sangeeth Nipun’ examination.

Born perhaps with genetic signing talent vocalist, Sithara Madushani with innate singing skills was unearthed when she was barely 8 years old. It was via children’s programs aired on television and radio channels including SLBC and SLRC.The songs were in programs SLBC and “Hapan Padura” respectively. As a juvenile singer cum announcer, she had sung songs with eloquent lyrics .”dana gevath thama eya otunna himi kumaraya” by Ajanatha Ranasinghe ,music melody of Nawaratna Gamage.Sithara is an auditioned ‘A” grade singer at both SLBC and SLRC also a distinguished ‘A’ grade Folk singer cum a “Noorthi and Nadagam” singer at SLBC.

Recently her aesthetic proficiency was demonstrated when she presented on SLRC “Suhani Rath” program to precision. She possesses a flawless screen voice had been designated to sing in films and tele drama, predominantly theme songs v.i.z.”Adiraja Dharmasoka”,( the song “Puthuni Mage” is an everlasting hit lyrics by Pradeep Perera to the music melody of Chathuranga de Silva) ,”Dedennai Adare” ,”Kutu Kutu Mama”,”Mega”.”Nisala Arana”,”Neela Palingu Diya”,”Ganga Langa Gedera”,”Muthu Ahura”,”Pruthuvi Maharaja”,”Ravana”,”Ran Thili Wewa”,”Mal Pipena Kal. As a play back singer possessing an supreme screen voice in films Sithara sang in“Sari Gama”, “Paththini”,”Ehelepola Kumaraihami”,”Devani Varama”,”Yashodara”,”Rookada Panchi”. For Sithara to be selected over many veteran vocalists undoubtedly reveals she is far sought -after. The two cover songs DK covers of Duleeka Kodagoda,”Saththai Mage Raththaran”,”Innam Divithura were instantaneous hits.

It’s no secret that her songs, “හීන දිගේ” Lyrics by Gangani Munaweera, music melody by Dananjaya Hettiarachchi, “ආදරේ දැනුනා” ,Lyrics by Deena Rasanjali , music by Hashan Chandima, “නිදහසේ ඉන්න’ ,Lyrics by Lakshantha Chinthaka , music by Tharindu Damsara) , “නොසිතාම හෙලන” Lyrics by Dhanushi Senanayaka, music by Asanka Dhananjaya Liyanarachchi while recently released “Seemavi” ,Lyrics by Gihan Anushka Music by Hemaka Wijeratne all were recognized by all audiences. All her songs are embedded in the hearts of listeners.

There are numerous milestones in her brief career so far. She was 1st runner up in the Kavitha Talent season 2 on Derana channel conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education.The winner in the Tamil singing competition ’Thendral Singing Star” on Thendral FM service in SLBC Tamil channel.This accomplishment was acclaimed as a Sinhalese had overcome triumphing over Tamil contestants.

In the gruelling Derana Dream Star contest season 04 Sithara was among the best 16 contestants of course it was determined on a biased SMS polling technique. In years 2010 and 2011 she won the first place in the solo’ Ragadhari’ singing category in all-island school music competitions. In year 2013 she was chosen as the best creative soloist in the State music festival.

Sithara at present is engaged in her own music education institute, ”Swaranjli Music Academy” in native Piliyandala where she imparts her wide expertise covering the Oriental music school syllabus, University syllabus, Bhatkhande music examination syllabus cum ‘voice’ training in a variety of areas she is competent in.She is currently working on a part time basis at Ms Imashi Group of Companies a reputed publisher as an examiner of oriental music , making oriental music papers from grade 6 to grade 11 in the Company’s popular ” Chathura” magazine.Sithara has also ventured into authoring field, having launched on a themed book, “පාසල් සංගීත අධ්‍යාපනයට නව මගක්” to expose her colossal musical wisdom to the current generation in an is very belligerent manner..

Sithara had been adjudicated as the admirable winner of ‘Kavitha Talent’ and Thendral singing star contests .Sithara’s latest music video is “Seemavi”with her own melody and music composition, lyrics by Gihan Anushka Illanagakoon.

From the foregoing it has been firmly established that young Sithara Madushani is on her way to stardom blending academic and skilled expertise to deliver diverse aesthetic delight.

Sunil Thenabadu

e mail sthenabadu@hotmail.com

WhatsApp 0061444533242