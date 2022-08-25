Felicitation to a Learned & Generous Retiree.- By Noor Rahim
Doc. Harold Gunatilleke, an iconic and renowned figure in the Medical & Social Community Services
Dwelling whole-heartedly in the field of Medicine with pride and zest
Adhering to the concept of “Never rest until you have done your Best”
A retiree who continues to give of his wide knowledge in medicine
By way of his continuous News-Letters and video presentations
With practical and absorbing advice/information leading to longevity & healthy life-styles
While others of his calibre have since retired and live in/on their laurels
Doc. Harold continues with his passion for helping his fellow human beings
By continuously giving a hand to all those who wish to follow his advisories
And by his personal conduct & example that his character exemplifies
In addition, he re-lives his passion for his Motherland in whichever way he rekindles
By the many video presentations to high-light its’ history and current situations
For all his humane work, in propagating health & its’ attributes
And for his noted good community social services
The Government of Australia has recognized his great contributions
And hence conferred upon him a prestigious accolade that he so richly deserves
That of “the Order of Australia Medal”; in recognition health & human services
Let’s facilitate & thank this Icon with our all our sincere good wishes
Noor Rahim
August 24 2022