







SAQ donates urgent medical equipment to Kandy National Hospital – By Jagath Vithanage

Source: Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter

The Sinhala Association of Queensland (SAQ) recently donated urgent medical equipment to the cancer ward of Kandy National Hospital. After consulting with the senior management and senior medical staff of the hospital, SAQ identified that an instrument named “VeinViewer” is a priority need for the hospital. This instrument was a pivotal need for nurses working with cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment. They face severe challenge detecting veins for cannulation or infusion of such patients who are often subjected to multiple jabs causing severe discomfort. In some situations, quick identification of the veins for infusion is critical and it can be the difference between life and death.

This instrument projects near-infrared light to patient’s skin which is absorbed by blood and reflected by surrounding tissue. The information is captured, processed and projected digitally onto the surface of the skin which provides a real time image of the patient’s blood pattern. As such, not only this instrument reduces unnecessary pain of the patients, it saves valuable time of the nurses.

The cost of the instrument was Rs. 1 million which was paid from the SAQ general funds.

This equipment was handed over to Kandy Hospital on 10 December 2019, at a handing over session attended by Jagath Vithanage representing SAQ and key staff members of the Kandy Hospital.

Jagath Vithanage

Committee Member, Sinhala Association of Queensland







