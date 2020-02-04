







Pray for Australia: Multi-Faith Prayer for National Fire Relief – By Wimal Kannangara

Source: Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter

Brisbane City Council, Radio 4EB and GOPIO held a Multi-Faith prayer for Australia seeking relief from bushfires on Sunday, 12 Janu-ary at Suncorp Piazza.

The event, attended by the politi-cal, religious and community lead-ers was well represented by several religions including Christianity, Catholicism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Bhahai and several other religions.

Radio 4EB presented a cheque for $ 10,000 at the event and several other multicultural and multicul-tural organisations presented their donations to the Bush Fire Relief Fund.

