SHANTHY-By Ryle J Moldrich

Source:Shawlinepublishing

Shanthy did not care about class or background, but her family did…

Young lovers seeking their hearts desires in the confines of traditional India is not something Shanthy, a beautiful young girl and Lobonsky, her older love interest, expected to be so challenging in their youthful lives…

But when they are forcibly separated due to these traditions and beliefs of two families living amongst the clouded visions of a faded past, they discover the pain of loves suffering.

Lobonsky is sent overseas, bloodied and bruised, while Shanthy is forced to remain isolated until she reaches marriageable age.

As the years pass, the island deteriorates and Shanthy is handed off to a high-flying business, much to her chagrin. But, given her future husband’s demeanour, Shanthy cannot help but suspect he has a hidden agenda.

When the island slowly rises towards a dawn of new possibilities, Lobonsky arrives back on business… Happily married with two children.

Even with twenty years passing, the friendship Shanthy and Lobonsky is rekindled but as they stumble towards the future, obstacles stand in their way; marriage, children, business, love…

Hindered, can these two be together again… Or not.