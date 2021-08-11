“LA BAMBA” – by Des Kelly

Together with Country Music, which has always been this writer’s forte’, Latin American Music has also always been a pleasure for both myself and millions of people around the World. Such was the case in Ceylon then, Sri Lanka now, where even a group of good musicians stamped the name “La-Bambas”into the minds of music-loving Sri Lankans, thus prompting Keith Bennett to send out this superb video of some original Latin Musos, showing the expertise of typical Latin American Instruments,

featuring “LA BAMBA”. Thank you, Keith and everybody please ENJOY.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.