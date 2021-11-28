‘Sihinayaki Re’ with lyricist Malini Jayaratne By Sunil Thenabadu

“Sihinayaki Re”….is a very trendy television programme telecast on every Sunday night over the Sri Lanka Rupavahini channel for two hours or more beyond mid night which has a tremendous viewer enthusiasm and which is reaching its 275th uninterrupted series program. The guest is a predominantly a prominent personality, head of a government department, famous singer, actor ,doctor. lyricist or it could be a successful reputed business magnate.

The program is produced by Jayamini Illeperumagamlath and her team while the presenter is the skilled, acclaimed and consummate Mahesh Nissanka, who via his ability to pierce into the hearts of the guest has made the ‘Sihinayaki Re’ program spellbound and nail biting. The guest has the option to choose 10 songs. The guest has to justify the reason for selecting each song of his selection. A lot of spade work necessitates to be geared up by the production team with the guest before the program as it is telecast ‘live’. Owing to the incredible curiosity and enthusiasm shown by viewers overseas the ‘Sihinayaki Re’ was performed for expatriates in Oman,London, Kingdom of Qatar , USA. Sydney and Melbourne states in Australia.Each month the viewers could visit SLRC to watch the program live.A maximum of around 275 to 300 could visit the seats booked by telephoning a person entrusted by the SLRC

One of the keen followers of this program had been lyricist Malini Jayaratne , wife of popular singer TM Jayaratne telecast on a Sunday in April 2017 which was about the ninety fifth program. The motive for selecting the 10 songs was explained clearly with her far-reaching familiarity in her vernacular of her mother tongue .

She had selected a young duo Raveen Kanishka and Arosha Samaradiwakara to sing the songs chosen as both of whom has musical and vocal talent in abundance having demonstrated previously via our television channels. The musical backing was headed by musician Susantha Madurapperuma with his amiable group of musicians.

The presenter Mahesh raised Malini whether to address her as “Amma Sandaki” as she is called by many for the lyrics penned for the popular song “ Amma Sandaki mama lowe hirya ridi”. She wished to remain as Malini the wife of unassuming husband Tennakoon Mudiyanselage Jayaratne and as the mother of two children, but not as the lyricist. The songs had been selected sans much hassle as confessed that in real life too she is proficient of selecting anything with ease.

Being predominantly a staunch Buddhist had chosen the first song “Nirvana swarna” sung by Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri to his own musical composition to the lyrics of multitalented late Dr Ajanatha Ranasinghe. She had selected this song among many Buddhist songs as this is a rare song sung to bless the noble triple gem. For Malini this is more a “Buddhist gathawa” than a song.

The next song “Buddhanu Bhavena” also a Buddhist song sung, composed by Visharada Nanda Malini to the lyrics of Professor Sunil Ariyaratne acclaimed as a versatile multifaceted journalist written so many sensible lyrics. Malini described him as one possesses a humanitarian spirit. She said eulogy songs were sung in the ancient days only for Kings. But this has been sung provoking the ignorant people to light a lamp to brighten and bless the nation .She depicts legendary Nanda Malini as the “Kiri Mawa” of the nation’s natural song.

The next “Thaththa Nubai” sung by Pandit Amaradewa to his own music composition again for the lyrics of expert lyricist Professor Sunil Ariyaratne. She was full of admiration for the Professor as he had depicted a factual image at a home sans his own experience. The father though the bread winner bestows all credit to the wife, the mother of the children who looks after the children while executing all the supplementary actions in the home. Then she had chosen “Mathotin ena uthuru sulange” sung by Deepika Priyadarshani, music composed by another giant maestro in the field Rohana Weerasinghe , lyrics by talented Mahinda Chandrasekera. This song perhaps the best song composed among many during the tenure of the cruel ethnic war. The lyrics spell out how those in the bordering villages got shattered , the mockery of destruction and loss of lives that took place elsewhere. A little girl Saroja in a school in a bordering village listens to her teacher who says owing to the tremor of gun fire her letters have got indistinct. For the appropriate lyrics Deepika had sung with her bottomless voice magnificently.

The next song chosen was “Sanda sumudui madu sisilai.” sung by Samitha and Athula Adikari to the musical composition of musical prodigy Rohana Weerasinghe. Samitha had got these emotional lyrics at her request when she was expecting her son.It explains that we all treat our children like our eyes as they are the ones who give mothers the motherhood. However, she says that as Buddhists we should develop and nurture our minds to relinquish the bonds with the children after they grow up.

The next song “Devole nokalele piduwe adara mal ” sung by Sunil Edirisinghe, musical composition by HM Jayawardena to the lyrics by Professor Sunil Ariyaratne. This song she dedicates to her husband TM. The lyrics enlighten on the authentic love in married life. A person who sustains genuine adore would never be unsuccessful in life. The association with Buddhist monks, clergy of other religions and reading the Bible helped her to authenticate the path in goodness, righteousness and excellence.

The next song a very emotional chosen with lyrics for isolated elderly parents “Sudu hamine oba kohida ada davase…” sung by Visharada Nanda Malini for her own music composition .The lyrics were again by the maestro lyricist Professor Sunil Ariyaratne. The parents do not isolate children who forever endeavour to offer everything doing the maximum for the children. Malini is of the opinion that children could desert and isolate the parents subsequent to their nuptials unlike the parents. The aged mother makes a desperate plea to the son to come home with his wife as the aged father seated on the broken cane chair looks in anticipation. If you cannot step into the house at least come to near the fence for the father to have a glimpse. The presenter and guest exchanged views about the aged parents in homes who wait impatiently for the arrival of their children who never arrive. Malini had chosen “Sihinen oba mata penenawa nam…” sung by late Milton Mallawarachchi, lyrics by renowned late KDK Dharmawardena to the musical score of Hemapala Ratnayake. According to Malini this lover is truly enormous and genuine lover for whose love we have to respect as he opts to live a lonely life as he cannot capture her.

The penultimate song was the ninth was a duet “Denuwara min pasu eka nuwarak we..” sung by Somathilaka Jayamaha and Punya Kathriarachchi .The lyrics are very rare by Somathilaka Jayamaha himself who has composed the music. He is a rare singer who composes music and sings for his own lyrics with rare words not heard often. Malini says that inside his personality is a childlike lover although he has absolutely no such looks in him. Malini the guest after the song was sung had shed tears for the implication of the lyrics. The story revolves around two lovers how they planned their wedding. The past, present and the future destiny of the two are clarified well. Ultimately the two have been crowned as Sakvithi Kings.

The final song was by Umara Singhwansa which was familiarised by her sister Umariya Singhwansa on stage “Watsanayata atha wannala imu maga balan..” . She said she chose this as it is by Umara,Umaria , Madhawa who composed the lyrics and Amila composed music are all amateurs. Malini quipped that her selection was as challenge to all veteran musicians, singers and lyric writers who like pundits had accused the new generation for failing to bloom new creations. This is an illustration of the amateurs to prove what they are capable blooming of such a trendy creation.

In conclusion Malini paid a complement to those accountable for creating the songs she had chosen. She added that all these involved in the successful producing these creations have gifted them as ‘poojas’ for the aesthetic nourishment of the masses.

It is pertinent to cite that Malini had won the hearts of millions of viewers for a very triumphant manifestation and has been hailed and acclaimed by even participants. This program is worth viewing over and over again. Those who possess internet facility should view as there is a huge magnitude of essence to discover from the lyrics by proficient lyricists as briefed via her diverse knowledge of the Sinhala vocabulary.

Sunil Thenabadu