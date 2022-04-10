Silverwood appointed as SL men’s cricket Head Coach

Source:Dailymirror

Englishman Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the new Head Coach of Sri Lanka’s national men’s cricket team.

Silverwood takes up the position that has been vacant since January, after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided against extending the two-year contract of South African Mickey Arthur.

Silverwood most recently coached the England men’s team, but was removed after the disastrous Ashes series, when England lost all but one of the five Tests.

His first assignment with Sri Lanka will be the Test series in Bangladesh next month, before embarking on series involving Australia, Pakistan and India, along with the 2022 T20 World Cup.