“SKY-SCRAPER SONG, OF HONG KONG” – By Des Kelly & Daredevil photographer risks his life perching on the rooftop edges of Hong Kong’s skyscrapers to take incredible pictures of the city

True, there has been a lot of unnecessary strife recently, on the Streets of Hong Kong, but then, what’s new ?. Seems to be happening everywhere at the moment. Adults, teenagers, and even young children are presently taking to the Streets around the World, protesting about one thing or another, the favourite subject being “Climate Change”. It is not impossible to see that the adults want changes that, in my opinion, will make Earth a better place to live in, and as long as these are peaceful protests, maybe this would be the best way to achieve the necessary results, but, in trying to solve one problem, especially in the case of young children, out comes another. The children are now rapidly coming into what I would call a “fear-complex”. They are now fearing that our World is rapidly coming to an end, and thereby not giving THEM a chance to live, even into the near future. I do not blame them. They are being brain-washed, and what I fear, are the repercussions that could take place in the meanwhile. Mental instability, depression, even thoughts of suicide in the minds of children, who should be in School, learning how to live life, have fun, & later, have children of their own, in a World that is NOT ending next week !!. THIS is what is happening right now.

I do not know how many of my readers realize that the name “Thomas” in Hungarian, comes out as “Tamas”.

In Hungary too, they try their best to abbreviate words as much as poss. Just like in Aus., who pronounce a bird’s home as “Avery” when it is spelt “Aviary”, and pronounced as such. Anyhow, Tamas (Tom), is the hero of this story, and he gets his kicks by climbing up sky-scrapers wherever he can find them, and then, never having been a victim of vertigo, starts photographing the World below. Why he does this is anybody’s guess, but folks, as you will see, the results are SPECTACULAR. Please read, look at the pictures, listen to the Music, and enjoy.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Daredevil photographer risks his life perching on the rooftop edges of Hong Kong’s skyscrapers to take incredible pictures of the city – and it looks much calmer from 50 storeys up!

Tamás Rizsavi, from Hungary, travelled to Hong Kong earlier this year to climb up its skyscrapers

His series of incredible photos were captured from the top of five skyscrapers – some 50 storeys high

He says he never gets scared, adding: ‘This is about passion, adrenaline, and the love of photography’

These are incredible pictures of Hong Kong, but they come with a ‘don’t try this at home’ warning – because the photographer risked his life to take them.

Tamás Rizsavi, a Hungarian train driver, travelled to the city earlier this year with the sole purpose of capturing images of the urban landscape from the highest buildings he could find.

His series of photos show jaw-dropping views snapped from the rooftop edges of various skyscrapers, some of which were 50 storeys high. At the moment Hong Kong is associated with images of protesters battling riot police, but these images show how ethereal the city looks from a lofty vantage point.

Despite his risky approach to photography, Tamás, who has 112,000 fans on Facebook, says he never gets afraid. He told MailOnline Travel: ‘I went on top of at least five tall buildings in Hong Kong. When I was climbing, I was always in a hurry so I didn’t really pay attention to the height, but some buildings were surely above 50 storeys.

‘This is all about passion, adrenaline, and the love of photography. For me this is a holiday activity, just like fishing is for some people.’

Photographer Tamás Rizsavi travelled to Hong Kong earlier this year to climb the highest buildings he could find to take incredible pictures of the city below

Tamás works as a train driver in his native Hungary. Some of the buildings he scaled in Hong Kong were more than 50 storeys tall

Tamás told MailOnline Travel: ‘I went on top of at least five tall buildings in Hong Kong. When I was climbing, I was always in a hurry so I didn’t really pay attention to the height’

Tamás says that he loves combining the adrenaline of climbing high buildings with his passion for photography

Although it was his first visit to Hong Kong, Tamás says that he hopes it won’t be his last

While on his trip to Hong Kong, Tamás says he climbed at all hours of the day and night – even in the twilight fog

The main goal for Tamás while on his trip to Hong Kong was to show the city from a ‘unique perspective’

Tamás travelled to Hong Kong with several friends who also climbed some of the city’s vast skyscrapers

Tamás usually carries his camera in his backpack while climbing but if he has to climb through narrow passages, he clips it onto himself using a carabiner

Tamás said: ‘For me this is a holiday occasion, just like fishing is for some people’

Despite being a photographer, Tamás says that he will never give up his job as a train driver as he ‘loves the railroad’

Tamás climbed a soaring residential building to capture this stunning image of sports pitches

A life goal for Tamás is to visit every country on the planet and take photos of them from the highest places he can find. This image shows that he’s also quite good at ground-based photography