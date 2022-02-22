SL High Commission in Pretoria to Popularize Jackfruit Cultivation in South Africa

Source:Dailymirror

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in South Africa has submitted a concept paper to UNICEF and FAO in South Africa highlighting the benefits of growing jackfruit in southern African countries as a solution to hunger.

A Professor of Sri Lankan origin who works in the WITS University in South Africa Chandima Gomes, who has a handful of experience in Sri Lanka and Malaysia in this regard, has mooted the idea of introducing jackfruit as a sustainable solution for hunger and malnutrition in some African countries.

Having had several discussions with UNICEF, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to South Africa Sirisena Amarasekara convened a meeting with the Country Representatives of UNICEF & FAO in South Africa and the senior officials of the Department of Science & Innovation of South Africa.

During the meeting, Prof. Gomes elaborated on his extensive experience in Sri Lanka and Malaysia regarding the use of jackfruit and explained the scientific facts to be considered in introducing such trees in South Africa. High Commissioner Amarasekara highlighted how jackfruits helped Sri Lanka eradicate starvation during the Second World War period and during intermittent food scarcity caused by droughts.

Also, jackfruits as a home garden crop helped to overcome short-term food shortages during the early COVID-19 pandemic period in Sri Lanka, when food distribution was paralyzed due to the COVID-related curfews and restrictions on people’s movements.

The High Commissioner has also pointed out that the costs of food distribution by the World Food Program and other donors could be reduced by a considerable extent if jackfruit consumption is popularized in countries frequently affected by droughts.

“If a funding agency comes forward to materialize this idea, Sri Lanka can provide necessary technical assistance and planting materials,” a statement issued by the High Commission of Sri Lanka, Pretoria said.

UNICEF, FAO, and the Ministry of Science and Innovation of South Africa agreed to have several rounds of meetings in the Office of the High Commission to develop this concept as an implementable project with donor assistance.

High Commissioner Amarasekara drew the attention of the Resident Representative of UNICEF on the nutritious food supplements produced in Sri Lanka (Three Posha and Samaposha), which are distributed free-of-charge to infants and, pregnant and lactating mothers.

Further, he explained the relevance of the low-cost rehydration formula produced in Sri Lanka, known as ‘Jeevani’, to some African countries