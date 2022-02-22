Lots of miniature trains! The Diamond Valley Railway, Eltham, Australia

The Diamond Valley Railway at the Eltham Lower Park is one of Victoria’s finest miniature railways. The 7¼ inch gauge railway features a 2km circuit with different loops, bridges and tunnels and lots of scenery! In this video we take a look around this wonderful miniature railway. On this particular day the railway has hosting a private running day for members and invited guests as part of the railway’s 58th birthday celebrations. As a result we get heaps of trackside views around the railway members of the general public wouldn’t normally be able to see. Miniature trains seen include a Victorian Railways S & T Class diesel locomotives, a V/Line G Glass, A NSWGR 81 Class, Australian National CL & BL Class locomotives, a Rio Grande class K-36 steam locomotive, a Victorian Railways N/A Class steam locomotive, and more! The Diamond Valley Railway is open to the public every Sunday from 11am – 5pm, with rides costing $3.