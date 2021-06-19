SLNSWCA COVID APPEAL

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

We’re pleased to inform you that we have made the initial deposit to purchase a Transport Ventilator, with a total cost of Rs. 2.2 Million (AUD 13,532). We have done adequate research, consulted medical specialists and hospital staff to find the best equipment to meet the needs of the Kuliyapitiya hospital to treat the COVID patients and also have done the required due diligence on the suppliers in selecting this product and the supplier. For information regarding the equipment specifications, please see the attachments to this email.

This particular transport ventilator is widely used in other hospitals in Sri Lanka and also it’s cheaper than the initial transport ventilator we were going to purchase which does the same job even better. This equipment is in stock and we are arranging the delivery to take place on Tuesday 22nd June with the presence of few distinguished guests, including a few clergy. More details to come. We are so thankful to our generous donors for making this possible. Your good deed will be rewarded knowing that many critically ill COVID patients and also many other patients post-COVID period will be saved using this machine.

With your continuous donations, we have so far collected a total of $15,100. The most of it will be used to purchase the above Transport Ventilator and we will continue to collect donations for our next batch of equipment for Minuwangoda hospital and possibly others. We are counting on your generous financial donations and the funds raised from the Food Fair on Saturday. Only with your continuous support, we could help those in need in Mother Lanka.

We hope you will not miss the Food Fair. If it’s only one event you are planning to go this year, please make this be the one! Total funds raised, will go towards our COVID appeal. You will not only enjoy a variety of delicious Sri Lankan food while being entertained by not one but two live bands, you will be supporting a great cause. Please spread the news and bring your friends along with you. We will also kindly ask for your prayers to make this event a success.

God Bless you all.

Rukshan Anthony

President, SLNSWCA