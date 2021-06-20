Sri Lanka aims for the cleanest tea in the world- by Dan Bolton

Sri Lanka Tea Board sales outlet

Source:Dailynews

A green revolution comes with curbs on synthetic fertilizers, pesticides:

Growers in Sri Lanka are furious at government officials who essentially cut off the supply of fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides in a broad and controversial edict to make tea grown there pristine and profitable. The programme is expansive, addressing cultivation on depleted soil, ageing stock, labour issues, domestic consumption, and export. Fertilizers are a flashpoint as delays prevented May delivery to smallholders.

Kehel Gunanthna, president of a smallholders’ association, told the Business Times that it will take five years to transition plants from synthetic to organic fertilizer. He predicted quality and yield will decline, endangering the country’s exports. Maintaining high tea export volumes is essential for Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million that produces a 100 times more tea than could be consumed locally. Tea growers there comprise only five percent of agricultural workers but their combined output generates more than US$ one billion annually in foreign exchange dollars.

Whole and broken leaf tea is what separates Sri Lanka from commodity producers in Kenya and India. Orthodox processing takes more time and it is more expensive than CTC (Cut, Tear, Curl) processing, but the result is a premium tea by traditional standards. The trouble is, today’s consumer wants not only the leafier flavour but also assurances that the tea is sustainable, eco-friendly, carbon light, certified organic, and packaged in an environmentally responsible way.

No country in modern times has attempted to return to organic cultivation but Sri Lanka correctly perceives that consumers, especially young tea drinkers, favour this approach. Labour is at the centre of the challenge as 70 percent of Sri Lanka’s tea is now produced by the nation’s 600,000 tea smallholders. Organic farming is labour intensive and while the tea brings a better price, there is much less of it to bring to market.