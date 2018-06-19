Sri Lanka Business News – State of state owned business enterprises (15 June 2018)

Human animal conflict- Wildlife Ministry should safeguard species: Mannapperuma The Ministry of Wildlife should manage human animal conflicts while safeguarding species, Deputy Minister of Environment Ajith Mannapperuma said today.

Oman Post suspends sending mails to Sri Lanka The Oman Post has announced that it will temporarily stop receiving any mail to be sent to Sri Lanka, "due to unforeseen circumstances".

IUSF protesters teargassed Police fired teargas and used water cannons to disperse the students of the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) who were protesting against the SAITM near Parliament in Battaramulla.

Heavy traffic at Battaramulla Heavy traffic was reported along the Sri Jayewardenepura Road at the Polduwa Junction and near Parliament in Battaramulla due to a protest march carried out by a group of undergraduates against the SAITM and the proposed Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) Bill.