SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS – By Victor Melder

(JUNE 2022)

The touring Australians beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the first T20 played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 128 in 19.3 Overs (Asalanka 38, Nissanka 36, Gunathilaka 26, Hazlewood 4/16, Starc 3/26, Richardson 1/22

Australia – 134 in 14 Overs (Warner 70no, Finch 61no)

Player of the Match: Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

The touring Australians beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets to win the second T20 played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scores

Sri Lanka – 124/9 in 20 Overs (Asalanka 39, K.Mendis 36, K. Richardson 4/30, J. Richardson 3/26, Maxwell 2/18)

Australia – 126/7 in 17.5 Overs (Wade 26no, Finch 24, Warner 21, de Silva 4/33, Thushara 1/18, Chameera 1/31)

Player of the Match: Matthew Wade (Australia)

Sri Lanka have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20I in Colombo. Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge leveled the charge. (Ceylon Today, 12.6.2022))

Sri Lanka beat the touring Australians by 4 wickets to win the third and final T20 played at Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Scores:

Australia – 176/5 in 20 Overs (Warner, 39, Stonis 38, Smith 37no, Finch 29, Theekshana 2/25, de Silva 1/33, Jayawickrama 1/43)

Sri Lanka – 177/6 in 19.5 Overs (Shanaka 54no, Nissanka 27, Asalanka 26, Stoinis 2/8, Hazlewood 2/25, Agar 1/23, J.Richardson 1/46)

Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

Player of the Series: Aaron Finch (Australia)

Australia won the 3-match series 2-1.

The touring Australians beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets to win the first ODI (D/L Method), played at Pallekelle International cricket Stadium, Kandy. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 300/7 in 50 Overs (Mendis 86no, Nissanka 56, Gunathilaka 55, Asalanka 37, W. de Silva 37, Labuschagne 2/19, Agar 2/49)

Australia – 282/8 in 42.3 Overs (Maxwell 80no, Smith 53, Finch 44, Stoinis 44, W.de Silva 4/58, Wellalage 2/49, Shanaka 1/27)

Player of the Match: Glen Maxwell (Australia)

ODI Debut: Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka beat the touring Australians by 26 runs (D/L Method) to win the second ODI (D/L Method), played at Pallekelle International cricket Stadium, Kandy. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 220/9 in 47.4 Overs (K. Mendis 36, D. de Silva 34, Shanaka 34, Cummins 4/35, Maxwell 2/35, Kuhnemann 2/48)

Australia – 189 in 37.1 Overs (Warner 37, Maxwell 30, Karunaratne 3/47, Chameera 2/19, Wellalage 2/25, D de Silva 2/26)

Player of the Match: Chamika Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) Smith 28,

ODI Debut: Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia)

Sri Lanka beat the touring Australians by 6 wickets to win the third ODI, played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scores:

Australia – 291/6 in 50 Overs (Head 70no, Finch 72, Carey 49, Maxwell 33, Vandersay 3/49, D. de Silva 1/35, Chameera 1/49)

Sri Lanka – 292/4 in 48.3 Overs (Nissanka 137, K. Mendis 87, J.Richardson 2/39, Maxwell 1/44, Hazlewood 1/57)

Player of the Match: Pathum Nissanaka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka beat the touring Australians by 4 runs to win the fourth ODI, played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 258 in 49 Overs (Asalanka 110, D. de Silva 60, Marsh 2/29, Cummins 2/37, Kuhnemann 2/56, Maxwell 1/49)

Australia – 254 in 50 Overs (Warner 99, Cummins 35, Head 27, Karunaratne 2/19, D. de Silva 2/39, Vandersay 2/40, Shanaka 1/27)

Player of the Match: Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Pakistan National Men’s Team will tour Sri Lanka in July 2022 to engage in a two-match test series. The tournament will commence from July 16 to 20 at the Galle International cricket stadium while the second Test is scheduled to work off from July 24 to 28 at R. Premadasa International cricket stadium. Before the two Test matches three day warm up game will be played from July 11 to 13 at the Colts grounds. The two Test matches will be played under the men’s World Test Championship cycle of 2021-2023. Pakistan cricket team last toured Sri Lanka in 2015 and after laps of seven years Pakistan team is ready to arrive here. According to the SLC media release Pakistan team will arrive on July 6. (Daily News, 23.6.2022)

The touring Australian beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to win the fifth and final ODI, played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scores: Sri Lanka – 160 in 43.1 Overs (Karunaratne 75, K.Mendis 26, Cummins 2/22, Hazlewood 2/22, Kuhnemann 2/26, Green 1/13)

Australia – 164/6 in 39.3 Overs (Carey 45no, Labuschagne 31, Green 25no, Marsh 24, Wellalage 3/42, Theekshana 2/26, Madushan 1/13)

Player of the Match: Chamika Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

Player of the Series: Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka.

ODI Debut: Josh Inglis (Australia) and Pramod Madushan (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka won the 5-match Series 3-2.