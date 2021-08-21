Sri Lanka exports surpass US $ 1 billion mark in July 2021

Source:Bizenglish

Sri Lanka’s exports have surpassed the $ 1 billion mark in July after four months’ time period where the similar achievement was only recorded in March during this year.

As per the figures released by the Sri Lanka Customs, Sri Lanka recorded exports worth of US$ 1,099.41 million in July 2021, the highest ever monthly achievement, which showed an increase of 1.33% over US$ 1,085 million in July 2020 and an increase of 12.39 per cent over US$ 978.2 million in July 2019.

Export Development Board (EDB) Chairman Suresh D de Mel said; “Sri Lanka’s exports show a remarkable rise despite the current pandemic situation across the World, thanks to the utmost courage, determination and continuous improvements shown by our exporters in sustaining export business during the pandemic.

Graph I: Monthly Export Performance 2019, 2020 and Jan-July 2021

Sources: Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Customs & Sri Lanka Export Development Board

Major Exports in July 2021

Export earnings from Rubber and Rubber Finished products have increased by 13.6 % y-o-y to $ 96.65 million in July 2021 with strong performance in exports of Pneumatic & Retreated Rubber Tyres & Tubes and industrial & surgical gloves. However, exports of gaskets, washers, seals, etc. of Hard Rubber have declined by 42.78% y-o-y to $ 6.26 million in July 2021.

Export earnings from Spices and Essential Oils have increased by 11.47% y-o-y in July 2021 with significant increases in cinnamon (11.09%), pepper (7.37%), Cloves (21.11%), essential oils (11.57%) and oleoresin (45.45%). Further, export earnings from Spices and Essential Oils increased by 28.88 % in July 2021 in comparison to June 2021.

Meanwhile, export earnings from Electrical and Electronic Products (22.7%) and Seafood (119.05%) recorded increases during the month of July 2021 compared with July 2020.

Except Coconut fibre products, Earnings from Coconut kernel and shell products increased in July 2021 compared with July 2020 and there is a notable performance in export of coconut cream and activated carbon.

Although earnings from the Apparel and textile sector decreased by 3.1% y-o-y to US$ 452.55Mn in July 2021, earnings from Apparel and woven fabrics under the Apparel & Textiles sector have increased by 2.76% and 69.43% respectively in July 2021 compared with July 2020. Further, export earnings from apparel increased by 9.27 % in July 2021 in comparison to June 2021.

However, Export earnings from Made-Up Textile Articles and Other Textile Articles gained high export revenues last year have decreased by 72.64% and 26.34% respectively in July 2021 in comparison to July 2020.

Export earnings from Tea in July 2021 which made up 12% of merchandise exports decreased by 12.06% y-o-y to $ 115.13 million and export volume also decreased by 8.92% in July 2021 compared to July 2020. Moreover, export earnings from Tea recorded a 7.09% decrease in July 2021 in comparison to June 2021.

Major Exports during the period of January – July 2021

For the period of January to July 2021, merchandise exports increased by 22.17 % to US$ 6,661.13 million compared to the corresponding period of 2020, following increased exports of Apparel & Textiles, Rubber-based products, Coconut based products, Electronics & Electronic Components, Spices and Concentrates, Seafood and Ornamental fish as shown in the table below.

Export earnings from Rubber & Rubber finished products increased by 41.98 % to US$ 616.59 Mn in Jan-July 2021 due to the better performance of exports of Industrial & Surgical Gloves of Rubber (68.64%) and Pneumatic & Retreated Rubber Tyres & Tubes (44.96%).

Earnings from all the major categories of Coconut based products increased due to the improved performance in export of Coconut Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Coconut Milk Powder, Liquid Coconut Milk, Coconut cream, Cocopeat, Mattress Fiber, & Activated Carbon.

Meanwhile earnings from export of Electrical and Electronic Components (EEC) increased by 36.99 % to US$ 241.45 Mn in the period of January to July 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020. Export of Insulated wires increased by 62.15 % in during the period of January to July 2021 to US$ 40.7 Mn compared with the corresponding period of previous year. In addition, export of other Electrical & Electronic Products increased by 31.09 % during the period of January to July 2021 to US$ 125.72 Mn compared with the corresponding period of previous year.

Export earnings from Spices and Essential Oils increased significantly in the period of January to July 2021 compared to year 2020 due to the better performance in all the sub categories; Cinnamon, pepper, cloves, nutmeg, essential oils & Oleoresins, etc.

Table 1: Merchandise Export Performance

Values in US$ Mns

Exports of Goods Jan-July 2019 Jan-July 2020 Jan-July 2021 % Growth (20-21) July 2020 July 2021 % Growth (20-21) Apparel 3226.11 2403.70 2930.87 21.93 467.04 452.55 -3.10 Tea 796.26 702.60 765.66 8.98 130.92 115.13 -12.06 Rubber-based 535.32 434.27 616.59 41.98 85.08 96.65 13.60 Coconut-based 370.35 356.37 464.42 30.32 74.79 76.67 2.51 Diamond, Gems & Jewelry 175.29 85.52 148.78 73.97 14.34 21.41 49.30 Electronics & Electronic Components 227.99 176.26 241.45 36.99 32.16 39.46 22.70 Spices and Concentrates 170.69 155.71 243.62 56.46 41.23 45.96 11.47 Food & Beverages 220.98 218.43 211.37 -3.23 62.15 36.99 -40.48 Seafood 163.99 117.59 146.85 24.88 18.48 40.48 119.05 Ornamental Fish 9.13 7.82 11.64 48.85 1.44 4.94 243.06 Vegetables 18.38 15.52 14.66 -5.54 2.68 3.68 37.31 Fruits 24.62 21.43 21.89 2.15 3.70 4.09 10.54 Other Export Crops 17.15 49.69 32.66 -34.27 10.53 6.01 -42.92 Flowers & Foliage 11.65 7.72 9.20 19.17 1.08 2.03 87.96 Boat Building 63.61 1.64 2.67 62.80 0.28 0.14 -50.00 Petroleum Products 196.70 205.82 115.01 -44.12 35.18 50.58 43.77 Others 680.9 492.44 683.79 38.86 103.92 102.64 -1.23 Total Merchandize Exports 6,909.12 5,452.53 6,661.13 22.17 1,085.0 1,099.41 1.33

Sri Lanka’s Export Performance in Major Markets

Strong Export Growth recorded for top 10 export markets in the period of January to June 2021. The single largest export destination of United States of America recorded US$ 1,631.36 Mn worth of exports in the period of January to July 2021– a significant year on year increase of 16.23 % in comparison to US$ 1,403.54 Mn recorded in 2020.

Exports to United Kingdom as the second largest trading partner recorded an increase of 13.79 % to US$ 525.35 Mn during the period of January to July 2021 compared with the corresponding period of previous year.

Table 2 : Top 10 Export Destinations

Country Jan-July 2020 Jan-July 2021 % Growth (20-21) July 2020 July 2021 % Growth (20-21) 1 United States 1,403.54 1,631.36 16.23 256.09 276.22 7.86 2 United Kingdom 461.7 525.35 13.79 100.1 81.17 -18.91 3 India 339.39 429.47 26.54 61.87 68.42 10.59 4 Germany 312.57 417.81 33.67 62.29 66.89 7.38 5 Italy 233.46 325.09 39.25 50.48 50.23 -0.50 6 Netherlands 146.99 232.09 57.90 36.65 38.38 4.72 7 Belgium 156.75 186.54 19.00 34.18 27.00 -21.01 8 Canada 109.58 173.38 58.22 21.28 31.30 47.09 9 China 114.66 164.62 43.57 25.31 23.94 -5.41 10 UAE 113.21 152.52 34.72 19.25 35.93 86.65 Others 2,060.68 2,422.90 17.58 417.50 399.93 -4.21 Total 5,452.53 6,661.13 22.17 1,085.0 1,099.41 1.33

On a region wise comparison exports to all other regions increased except Asean Countries and CIS regions during the period of January to July 2021 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Table 3 : Export Regions

Region Jan-July 2020 Jan-July 2021 % Growth (20-21) July 2020 July 2021 % Growth (20-21) EU excluding UK 1205.31 1634.23 35.59 256.54 248.84 -3.00 United States 1,403.54 1,631.36 16.23 256.09 276.22 7.86 South Asia 525.38 663.68 26.32 102.70 112.71 9.75 Asean Countries 174.48 166.88 -4.36 35.19 31.64 -10.09 CIS Countries 155.27 148.5 -4.36 27.22 21.47 -21.12 African Countries 140.72 178.3 26.71 33.66 24.71 -26.59 Middle East Countries (Excl. Cyprus & Egypt) 423.61 472.5 11.54 78.76 89.21 13.27 Others 1,424.22 1,765.68 23.98 294.84 294.61 -0.08 Total Merchandise Exports 5,452.53 6,661.13 22.17 1,085.0 1,099.41 1.33

Export of Services

The services exports estimated by EDB which includes ICT/BPM, Construction, Financial services and Transport & Logistics recorded worth of US $ 1,885.88 Mn during the period of January to July 2021 compared to US$ 1,482.41 Mn recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Estimated service exports increased by 27.22 % during the period of January to July 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020.