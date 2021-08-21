Sri Lanka Tourism Highlighted Once Again by CNN Travel

Source:Bizenglish.adaderana

The concerted efforts by Sri Lanka Tourism to promote the Island globally through its integrated and strategic campaign, continues to bring attention to the island. The strategies executed have led to a surge of positive reviews and recommendations from the world’s media, even during the pandemic. High profile coverage on CNN, BBC, and AL Jazeera has enabled the island to stay top-of-mind in vital source markets. This will no doubt prove invaluable once international borders open.

One of the most compelling features include an expose for CNN Travel by Henry Golding, star of the hit movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians’. The feature gave the island excellent exposure and global recognition, creating an impact on key source markets in Asia. Prominence for the Island in the source markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and other Asian destinations, allows for a steady stream of tourists all year round which will bring in a significant number of visitors to the country during the offseason, which is essential for a robust and sustainable tourism industry.

“The efforts undertaken by Sri Lanka Tourism is a part of a larger policy initiative mandated in line with His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Manifesto, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor’. Earned international media coverage such as this fulfill many key policy criteria, which is an integral part of our strategy for a quick and sustainable recovery”, outlined Ms. Kimarli Fernando – Chairperson SL Tourism.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the destination has been prominently featured regularly on CNN Travel, where the coverage is then picked up by regional media and amplified via a host of other platforms attracting added exposure to the Island. An active social media presence, and consistent global media coverage will continue to support the efforts made by Sri Lanka Tourism to position Sri Lanka as the ideal destination for post covid travel. Pre-empting the changes in travel trends, Sri Lanka Tourism is working on strategies to ensure Sri Lanka is more accessible to the world, opening the country to new markets which will in turn enable a faster post-pandemic recovery both for the tourism sector and the local economy.