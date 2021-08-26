Sri Lanka Foundation International presents Sri Lanka Day 2021 – Watch highlights

Sri Lanka Foundation is a 501 C (3) non-profit organization that was formed in June 2003 by Walter Jayasinghe, M.D., a well-known Sri Lankan-American physician in Los Angeles. With its head office in Los Angeles, California, the main focus of Sri Lanka Foundation is to promote Sri Lankan culture in the United States and globally.

Sri Lanka Foundation publishes “Expatriate Sri Lankan Good News”, highlighting cultural and social events of the expatriate Sri Lankan community with circulation to more than ten thousand Sri Lankan households globally. The “Sri Lanka Day Expo” is an annual one-day event that showcases Sri Lankan musicians, dancers, food and businesses. The expo attracts nearly a hundred thousand Sri Lankans and Americans from around the world to experience Sri Lankan culture.

The cultural parade called “PERAHERA” is a main attraction. The “Sri Lanka Foundation Awards” is an event held in Los Angeles, California to render due recognition to deserving individuals of the Sri Lankan expatriate community in all fields of human discipline. The Young Expatriate Sri Lankans (YES!) World Youth Conference is a first of its kind that’s hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation for youth of Sri Lankan origin. The YES! World Youth Conference gives an opportunity for the youth to network, learn about Sri Lankan culture and to develop plans to help Sri Lanka.