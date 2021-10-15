Sri Lanka need to qualify for a berth in Group 1, to enter Super 12 – T20 WC – by Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane

The T20 WC is scheduled between 17th October and 14th November in UAE and Oman will be the seventh edition of ICC WC T 20 which began in year 2007.Sri Lanka had won in year 2014 and twice in 2009 and 2012 been the runners up. But unfortunately in this edition Sri Lanka owing to low rankings of the ICC has to qualify to be included in Group A which includes Namibia,The Netherlands and Ireland.The two top seeds from Group A will enter Group 1 of the Super 12 stage along with Australia,England, South Africa and West Indies. While the second team from Group A, Oman,Papua New Guinea,Bangladesh and Scotland will enter Group 2 with Afghanistan, India,New Zealand and Pakistan.The preliminary matches will begin on the 17th October.

Sri Lanka had contested in every T 20 WC tournament ever since the inaugural tournament in year 2007.Sri Lanka for the first time has to get qualified to play in the Super 12 stage this time.On paper Sri Lanka is the favourite as top seeds to progress as top seeds from Group A having won all their practice games to date.But cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, hence the team should not be complacent while playing against Ireland, The Netherlands and Namibia. All teams in the two Groups play each other once.

The fixtures in phase ONE are as follows:

Sunday October 17th Oman Vs Papua New Guinea

Monday 18th Bangladesh Vs Scotland,Ireland Vs Netherlands

Tuesday 19th Sri Lanka Vs Namibia,Scotland vs Papua New Guinea

Wednesday 20th Oman Vs Bangladesh,Namibia Vs Netherlands

Thursday 21st Sri Lanka Vs Ireland, Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea

Friday 22nd Oman Vs Scotland,Namibia Vs Ireland

Saturday the 23rd Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands.

The curtain raiser of the Super 12 matches commence on the 23rd Saturday – Australia facing South Africa

