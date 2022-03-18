Sri Lanka Sports Association’s 14th Anniversary Dinner Dance on 21st May 2022 (Brisbane event)

The Sri Lanka Sports Association of Queensland Inc. (SLSAQ) is holding its 14th Anniversary Dinner Dance with the reputed Sri Lanka’s Premier Dance Band “Misty” flown down from Sri Lanka. This Dance will be at the Souths Sports Club Function Room, 142-174 Mortimer Road, Acacia Ridge, Qld 4110 on Saturday 21st May 2022. The dance will commence at 0630 pm and conclude at 1200 am due to venue restrictions.

The Sri Lanka Sports Association of Queensland Inc. (SLSAQ) comprises a number of sports enthusiasts who have come together in an entirely honorary capacity, with the primary purpose of raising funds for the Annual Cricket Carnival and the Golf Tournament in Brisbane.

We are attaching the flyer for the ‘Misty’ Dinner-Dance for your perusal.

A round table could accommodate a maximum of 10 guests and limited to a maximum of 250 guests only. So book your tickets early to avoid disappointment. We are also producing a quality souvenir and there will be advertising opportunities for Qld businesses.

As this is a licenced venue there is no BYO but we have negotiated good bar prices.

The suggested Dinner Menu is as follows:

Menu

Bread Rolls and Butter

Hot Dishes

Steamed Jasmin Rice, Lamb Madras with blend of selected fragrant Indian spices, Indian Butter Chicken, Rosemary Lamb leg, and Pork Leg

Cold Meats

Smoked, Baked Virginia Leg Ham, Corned Silverside, and Danish Salami

Salads

Caesar, Baby Cos, Mustard Beets, Greek style Potato, Tomato Relish and Sour Cream, and Classic Coleslaw

Desserts ( Plated and served alternate drop)

Pavlova with Fruit Salad (GF) or Salted Caramel Panna Cotta (GF)

The tables will be allocated once the payments are received to the following account. Members pay $75.00 p/p and non-members pay $80.00 p/p

Bank Name: Suncorp Branch: Brisbane

Account Name: SLSAQ

BSB: 484-799 Acct No: 506540155

Ref: Your Name

The Souths Sports Club requires all guests to be fully vaccinated and show proof of full vaccination at the door.

If you have not booked your tickets yet, please call Lalani on 07-38082299 during office hours or Jayantha 0412 43 82 83 after hours to reserve tickets for this enjoyable evening.

If you need further information, please do not hesitate to call any committee member in the attachment or contact me on 07- 3808 2299 (Wk) or Lalani on 0411 35 35 35. You may also contact me via email: jayantha@ctcspringwood.com.au

We look forward to your participation for this fund raiser. Please pass this email to your family and friends.

Sincerely,

Jayantha Pathikirikorale

Committee Member / Past President

On behalf of the Organising Committee

Sri Lanka Sports Association of Qld Inc.

Australian Business Number (ABN); 79 405 473 754

P.O. Box 351

Springwood. Qld 4127.

Tel: 07- 3808 2299 Email: jayantha@ctcspringwood.com.au

Web: www.slsaq.com,au