Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh

Sri Lanka national team will tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series from May 15.The first Test will be held from May 15 to 19 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram (formerly known as Chittagong) while the second Test will commence from May 23 to 27 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Minpuir, Dhaka. The series will be played under the ICC World Test Championship.

The two-day practice match will be played prior to the Test series on May 11, 12 at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram. Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed this tour schedule yesterday. (D.R.)