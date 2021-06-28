Sri Lankan actress/model nominated at Britain’s National TV Award

Source:Island

The Agency Sri Lanka’s Talent, Nimmi Harasgama, has been nominated for Britain’s 2021 National TV Awards in the best “Drama Performance” category for her portrayal of Nurse Mari in the third Series of ‘The Good Karma Hospital’.

With this nomination, actress, producer and writer Nimmi has once again done Sri Lanka proud. ‘The Good Karma Hospital’ airs on ITV in the UK and worldwide on a variety of platforms and networks.

Born in Sri Lanka and raised in Britain, Nimmi returned to her motherland after completing her BA Hons degree at Goldsmiths College, University of London. She made her big screen debut playing a supporting character in the 1997 film ‘Mother Teresa’.

Nimmi wears many hats in the creative arts industry; she is an award-winning actress, an up and coming writer, and a disruptive social media influencer. On Netflix, she played Detective Alice Brenton in the show “Requiem”. She also played Aanya in the British indie feature ‘Hello Darlin’, which won numerous awards on the festival circuit. Most recently she was the female lead in Deepa Mehta’s latest feature film, ‘Funny Boy’, which was released on Netflix in December 2020 and was Canada’s submission to the Oscar for 2021.

Nimmi has been nominated for this award alongside several renowned actors: Hugh Laurie (Roadkill), Michela Coel (I May Destroy You), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Gillian Anderson (The Crown) and Anya Tylor Joy (Queen’s Gambit), to name a few.

The founder of The Agency Sri Lanka and Nimmi’s agent, Anjuli Flamer-Caldera, in response said that, “Although Nimmi is undoubtedly extremely talented, this nomination clearly supports this, she is never complacent and consistently pushes herself to develop her skillset and move forward in the industry. This is why she is where she is today.”

The actress shared, “I am humbled and thrilled to be included on this list of such phenomenal actors and honestly, more than that, the support and encouragement I am receiving in Sri Lanka and globally has totally overwhelmed me. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am so appreciative and feeling all the love. Thank you also to ‘The Good Karma’8 cast, crew, writers, and producers. This nomination is all of ours.”