SRI LANKAN MISSION IN SYDNEY ELEVATED WITH  THE FACELIFT

SRI LANKAN MISSION IN SYDNEY ELEVATED WITH THE FACELIF T

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney has been renovated and refurbished on the initiatives taken by Mr. Lakshman Hulugalle, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Sydney. The management of the building agreed to undertake the facelift to the Reception area; Board room and the Office room of the Consul General on complementary without any financial burden on the Sri Lankan government. The Consul General also re-negotiated the rental reduction to the office premises of the Sri Lankan Consulate in Sydney and renewed the Agreement for 5 years resulting a huge amount of savings to the Sri Lankan Government.

To mark the occasion, the Consul General organized an event with soft opening of Sri Lanka Mission in Sydney on Thursday, 11th March 2021 inviting officers of the building management, representatives of the Sri Lankan Associations and the selected Sri Lankan dignitaries in Sydney. In line with the Sri Lankan customary guests were invited to light the traditional oil lamp and to Sri Lankan traditional delicacies which were organized by the staff of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney.

In his short remarks, the Consul General stated that the renovation and refurbishment of Sri Lanka Mission in Sydney has been done after laps of 15 years. “With facelift to the Mission, the Sri Lankan community in New South Wales and Queensland will receive a better service from the Consulate Office”, Consul General said. He also thanked the management of the building for accepting his requests and prompt response in undertaking the renovation and refurbishment on a complimentary basis.

The invited guests expressed their pleasure to the changes in the Mission and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Sri Lankan Consul General in Sydney.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney

12th March 2021