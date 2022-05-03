SriLankan Airlines Adds A Record Number Of Sydney & Melbourne Flights – by JAMES PEARSON

SriLankan Airlines is expanding its Australia offer, with Melbourne rising to 1x daily and Sydney to 5x weekly.

Source:simpleflying.com

SriLankan Airlines has added flights to Melbourne and Sydney. As such, it has more flights Down Under this northern summer (winter in Australia) than ever before. It has 722 round trip services (214,000 seats), up by 72% over the previous record in 2019.

SriLankan increases Australia

As the state of Victoria is home to Australia’s largest Sri Lankan community, it is no surprise that Melbourne, the state’s capital, has the most flights. Nor that it was the first Australian city to be served when the carrier returned to the country in 2017

New South Wales has the second-largest Sri Lankan population. From May 14th, Sydney, its capital, will have 5x weekly flights, up from 4x. This will be its highest frequency to date.

The details of both routes are shown below, with all times local. They use 297-seat A330-300s, SriLankan’s highest-capacity aircraft, with 28 fully flat beds in business and 269 seats in economy.

Colombo to Melbourne : UL604, 00:20-14:40; A330-300; 1x daily

Melbourne to Colombo : UL605, 16:10-22:25; 1x daily

Colombo to Sydney : UL606, 00:05-14:55; A330-300; daily except Wed/Sun

Sydney to Colombo: UL607, 16:10-22:55; daily except Wed/Sun