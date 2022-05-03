“A VIDEO TO WATCH” – by Des Kelly

Sung by the man who wrote the sing, Kris Kristofferson, backed by dozens of other Country Music Artistes, if this video does not bring a tear to your eye, I would be very surprised indeed. It was both written and recorded in 1972 by K.K.on an album titled “Jesus was a Capricon” and went on to be the biggest hit in his career.

This beautiful Country Gospel Song was inspired by another, with practically the same title, “Help me, Lord”, written by another Country Star, Larry Gatlin, and recorded together with the future wife of Kristofferson, who was the beautiful Rita Coolidge.

Larry Gatlin, of the group, The Gatlin Brothers can be seen, towards the finish of this particular video which I loved, and wish to pass onto each & every member of eLanka.

Please watch the guy who gave up many other splendid careers, he could have had, as a Rhodes Scholar, at Merton College of the University of Oxford, in 1958, simply because he was determined to be involved with Country Music. He never did consider himself a Vocalist, and I must agree that when faced with the likes of Merle Haggard, Ray Price, and some others, he didn’t have much of a chance, BUT, Kris didp become famous as perhaps the BEST Songwriter in America, and some of the Stars mentioned went out of their way to record a song written by this legend.

eLanka does thank Charmaine Gunatillake and Keith Bennett for this superb video.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.