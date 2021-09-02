STC OBA NSW/ACT Presents a “Thomian Trivia Night” on Zoom.

Dear fellow Thomians,

Saturday 25th September commencing 7pm.

The zoom link invite will be sent in our next communique

MC – Duke Ramachandran

Quiz Master – Kumar Rasiah

$50 vouchers on offer for top 2 winners

Music for the night is specially being produced by our very own Old boys – Mendis Bros (Peter from Norway / Rabin from Canada). Collaborating from two continents apart.

More details will follow regarding the format of Trivia. Participants will be required to register for the Trivia Quiz. There will be time for everyone to say “Hello” to each other and have a chat afterwards.

Watch out for more details of the programme in the near future. Meanwhile:

“Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow,

Don’t stop, it’ll soon be here,

It’ll be better than before,

Yesterday’s gone, yesterday’s gone”

– Fleetwood Mac