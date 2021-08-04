Stories Behind Names of Places in Sri Lanka: How “Elapatha” got its Name-by Dr. Nimal Sedera

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – August 2021

Elapatha is a village in the Sabaragamuwa Province. How the name came into being is quite an interesting story. It has to be said that

there are sometimes more than one version behind how names of places originated.

There was a well known “Walauwa “ in the area and they commanded much respect from the people. Though the villagers respected them they had a disliking for this family as they were leading an exclusive life disregarding the common people. But this was not evident to the “Walauwa people”.

The peasants were helpless as most of them worked in the “Walauwa lands “ for a living.

The caste system was prevalent at that time. There was a maturing son in the “Walauwa family” and he had a roving eye for the pretty

girls in the village. There was a very beautiful low caste girl among the families that worked in the Walauwa land and obviously she became the target of the young son. This was not something uncommon at that time. The rich had their say and their way over the poor people. It so happened this young girl became the mistress of the son of the Walauwa and she had two children by him. The Walauwa supressed the event by giving the low cast woman land and money. She was never allowed to step in to the Walauwa.



The parents of the woman named the first child “Elaya” and the second child “Pathaya”. When these two sons grew up they were given land by the Walauwa and settled them to make their living. People began to call the village where the eldest, “Elaya” live “Elaya Gama”

and the other “Pathaya gama”. Over time, “Elaya gama” and “Pathaya gama” evolved to be “Elapathaya gama” and it then became “Elapatha”

Dr. Nimal Sedera

Dr. Nimal Sedera is a journalist, poet, motivational speaker and an author of 70 books.