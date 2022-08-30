Sudharma Sharmilla Hatharasinghe March 4, 1932 – August 20, 2022

Sudharma Sharmilla Hatharasinghe – A pioneering matriarch of the Sri Lankan community, who has touched the lives of many here in Southern California, wife of late Captain Harry Hatharasinghe, of Simi Valley, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on August 20, 2022. A Private cremation was followed by a Buddhist service on August 26, 2022 at the Sarathchardra Buddhist Center in North Hollywood for family and friends.

Sudharma Sharmilla is survived by her sons Rohan and Daughter-in-law Manomi Hatharasinghe, Dr Roshan (Roger) and daughter-in-law Sriyani Hatharasinghe and Rabi Hatharasinghe

Sister of late Francis, late Wimaladasa, Late Jim and late Linton Abeyratne.

Grandchildren: Krishan and Granddaughter in-law Priya Hatharasinghe, Sriyanthi and Grandson in-law Aaron Gerschler, Teshan Hatharasinghe, Vershan Hatharasinghe, Dr. Ashan Hatharasinghe and Granddaughter in-law Dr. Rebecca Hatharasinghe, Shahan Hatharasinghe, Sunaly Hatharasinghe and Anjallie Hatharasinghe

Great grandchildren: Mckayla Gerschler, Kylen Gerschler, Jai Hatharasinghe, Maya Hatharasinghe and Kiara Gerschler